Kapro Launches Maestro: A New Laser Level Built Around Smarter Power

We take great pride in the new Maestro laser level. This yet another proof of Kapro's ability to offer quality and innovation in high precision, professional leveling tools” — Roy Israeli

KADARIM, ISRAEL, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kapro Industries Ltd. ( https://kapro.com/ ) introduces Maestro, a new line of 3D and 4D green laser levels engineered with a clear goal: flexible, reliable power that keeps professionals working without interruption.At the core of Maestro is a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery designed for long, demanding work days. The new ECO mode extends runtime to up to 15 hours of continuous operation, allowing crews to move through full shifts without swapping batteries or recharging mid-task.In addition to the main battery system, Maestro offers a USB Type-C port that supports both standard charging and operation with no battery at all, giving users a dependable backup option whenever power is available on site, as well as wireless charging capability, making it ideal for workshops, service vans, or overnight charging.With a full accessory set, a remote control for beam selection and drop test certification, Maestro was designed to meet the requirements expected from a top-grade laser level.“We take great pride in the new Maestro laser level” said Roy Israeli, VP Marketing at Kapro. “We wanted a laser level that doesn’t dictate how professionals work but adapts to how they already do. With the Maestro, you just turn it on and get on with the job. This yet another proof of Kapro's ability to offer quality and innovation in high precision, professional leveling tools"The Maestro laser level will be available globally, through Kapro's global network of distributors.

