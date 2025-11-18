[Webinar] Top Scientists Reveal the Secrets Behind High-Performance Solid-State Batteries

Particle Analysis of Solid-State Batteries for Peak Performance

In this webinar, scientists will reveal how PSD, density, and glovebox workflows help engineers build better solid-state batteries for peak performance.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy storage is racing toward a new era, and solid-state batteries are leading the charge. With higher safety, greater energy density, and the power to reshape electric mobility and grid storage, SSBs have become the industry’s most anticipated technology. Yet one challenge stands in the way of wide-scale adoption: building flawless, ultra-dense electrodes where every particle counts.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, Bettersize will host a high-value technical webinar that lifts the curtain on the materials science behind top-tier solid-state performance. This session breaks down the direct link between raw material properties and the final microstructure of solid-state electrodes. It shows why the smallest shifts in particle size distribution and powder packing density can determine ionic conductivity, dendrite behavior, and the real energy delivered by a cell.

Attendees will see how laser diffraction, true density measurements, and tap density analysis turn into practical tools for diagnosing manufacturing issues, predicting performance, and tightening process control. The session lays out a clear, data-driven workflow that helps engineers boost yield, limit defects, and strengthen battery reliability.

Because many solid electrolyte materials react quickly to air and moisture, the webinar also highlights Bettersize’s complete glovebox-compatible workflow. This includes the Bettersizer 2600 with full glovebox integration for particle sizing, the BetterPyc for precise true density, and the BeDensi T Pro series for critical powder packing analysis. The result is a safe, accurate system built for both R&D labs and production floors that handle sensitive sulfide-based electrolytes.

🤵🏻 SPEAKERS

• Dr. Beverly Barnum, Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Inc.

• Weichen Gan, Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments

💡 KEY TAKEAWAYS

• How particle size distribution shapes packing quality and ionic conductivity in SSBs.

• How true density and tap density guide smarter material selection and more uniform electrodes.

• How PSD and density data reveal problems such as milling inefficiencies or poor blending.

• How to handle and characterize sensitive materials inside a glovebox using an integrated workflow.

This event is built for professionals who want clear answers, proven methods, and practical tools that raise the bar for solid-state battery performance.

🏛️ ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as fuel cells, batteries, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

