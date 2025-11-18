ClaimBuyout Launches HAILO, the First Real-Time Hail Event Buyout App for Autos and Commercial Vehicles

Available on the App Store and Google Play Available on the App Store and Google Play

HAILO is a breakthrough mobile application from ClaimBuyout that delivers real-time buyout offers for autos/commercial vehicles during hail weather events.

HAILO is built for moments of chaos—and it puts control back in the hands of the customer. HAILO enables adjusters and fleet operators to deliver instant buyout offers on site during CAT hail events.” — Robert Guerrero, President & Co-Founder of ClaimBuyout

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClaimBuyout, the industry leader in post-accident vehicle buyouts, today announced the official launch of HAILO , a breakthrough mobile application that delivers real-time buyout offers for autos and commercial vehicles during hail CAT weather events. Available now on the App Store and Google Play , HAILO equips insurers, adjusters, fleet operators, and vehicle owners with instant clarity when hail strikes—helping them decide whether a vehicle should be repaired or bought out immediately."HAILO is built for moments of chaos—and it puts control back in the hands of the customer. With ClaimBuyout, vehicle owners finally have a real choice: repair their hail-damaged vehicle or accept a real-time buyout instead. Every technology investment we make is centered on that principle of customer choice. During major hail events, when carriers set up drive-thru CAT centers, HAILO enables adjusters and fleet operators to deliver instant buyout offers onsite—bringing clarity in minutes instead of weeks. This is how we reduce cycle time, empower customers, and elevate what rapid-response claims handling should look like in today’s most severe hail events."Transforming CAT Event OperationsSevere hail events are increasing across the U.S., causing tens of billions in annual losses to autos and commercial vehicles. Carriers are preparing for the 2026 storm season by exploring ways to handle high-volume hail claims efficiently.HAILO enables innovative solutions such as drive-thru CAT-event centers, where policyholders and fleet vehicles can be evaluated onsite and in real time:• Instant Decision at High-Volume Sites: Vehicles are assessed as they arrive, with HAILO delivering a real-time buyout offer. Customers immediately choose repair or buyout.• Fleet & Commercial Vehicle Management: Large fleets can process multiple vehicles rapidly, reducing downtime and keeping operations running.• Reducing Field Adjuster Burden: Adjusters can handle hundreds of vehicles on site, maximizing throughput and efficiency.• Customer Engagement & Retention: Policyholders see that they have an option and a choice to sell instead of waiting for repairs and costly rentals.HAILO integrates with ClaimBuyout’s national operations network, enabling fast pickup, and streamlined documentation.A Strategic Launch to Support Carriers and Fleets Before the Next Hail CycleClaimBuyout is proactively onboarding carriers, TPAs, and fleet partners today so they can deploy HAILO the moment severe hail activity begins. The goal is to give insurers and commercial operators a decisive advantage when managing high-volume hail events.Download the App today• Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/claimbuyout-hailo/id6754387954 • Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.claimbuyoutHailo.claimbuyoutHailo About ClaimBuyoutClaimBuyout is the leader in post-accident repairable vehicle buyouts delivering seamless, customer-first technology solutions for insurers, repair shops and consumers nationwide. By offering fast, fair buyout options for repairable vehicles, ClaimBuyout streamlines the claims experience, accelerates cycle time, reduces friction and improves customer satisfaction. Learn more at ClaimBuyout.com.

