Duncan Family Law Introduces High-Asset Divorce Service at Its 3rd Street Los Angeles Office

Duncan Family Law has officially announced the launch of its new High-Asset Divorce Service operating out of its Los Angeles office.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duncan Family Law has officially announced the launch of its new High-Asset Divorce Service operating out of its long-standing Los Angeles office located at 8075 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048. The dedicated division strengthens the firm’s ability to represent clients involved in complex financial separations, business ownership disputes, and large-scale property division cases.Led by attorney Nicole Duncan, a seasoned divorce and family law attorney, the new service focuses exclusively on the intricate legal, financial, and strategic challenges faced by high-net-worth individuals during divorce.Serving Los Angeles’ Most Complex Divorce CasesThe High-Asset Divorce Division assists clients whose marital estates include:• Real estate portfolios (local, out-of-state, or international)• Business ownership and professional practices• Investment accounts, stocks, cryptocurrencies and retirement plans• Trusts, inheritances, and generational wealth• Hidden or disputed assets requiring forensic accounting• High-income support cases involving executives and entrepreneurs“High-asset divorce requires precision, strategy, and a deep understanding of financial law,” said lead attorney Nicole Duncan. “Clients come to us because they need a firm that can protect their wealth, manage complex valuations, and advocate fiercely in court when negotiations break down.”Duncan Family Law’s 3rd Street office has served the Los Angeles community for several years, supporting individuals and families across Beverly Grove, West Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Fairfax District, Mid-City, Santa Monica and Greater Los Angeles. The introduction of this specialized division reflects rising demand for expert representation in financially complex separations.Specialized Legal Support for High-Net-Worth DivorceThe expanded division provides comprehensive services including:• High-Asset Divorce Litigation• Business Valuation• Real Estate & Investment Portfolio Division• Spousal Support (High-Income Cases)• Child Custody & Support in High-Conflict Cases• Prenuptial & Postnuptial Agreements• Forensic Accounting Coordination• Complex Asset Tracing & Protection• Divorce with Cryptocurrency assetsWith licensure in both California and Colorado, Nicole Duncan also represents clients with multi-state assets or relocation-related disputes.A Strategic Step for Beverly Grove, West Hollywood & Los Angeles Families“Our focus is on delivering strong, strategic representation to individuals whose financial futures depend on accurate valuations and skilled negotiation,” Duncan added. “This division allows us to offer even more tailored support to Los Angeles residents navigating difficult transitions.”The introduction of the High-Asset Divorce Division reinforces Duncan Family Law’s role as a trusted resource for clients requiring discreet, protective, and highly specialized family law counsel.Free Initial ConsultationIndividuals seeking guidance on complex divorce, property division, or custody issues can schedule a free divorce consultation by contacting:📍 Duncan Family Law – Los Angeles Office8075 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048📞 +1 (855) 369-9993About Duncan Family LawDuncan Family Law is a multi-state family law firm providing comprehensive legal representation in divorce, high-asset divorce, child custody, support, domestic violence matters, mediation, and prenuptial agreements. The firm serves clients across California and Colorado with offices in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Denver.

