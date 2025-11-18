MindBodyHair Salon’s 2nd Annual Black Friday Artisan Affair Offers Bronx a Alternative to 'Blackout Black Friday’ Call

MindBodyHair Salon Logo MindBodyHair Salon Models 2nd Annual Black Friday Artisans Affair

Established Bronx event redirects Black Friday spending from box stores to local artisans, offering 20% off salon product & supporting conscious consumerism

We didn’t just join the Blackout movement- we’re offering the solution. Every purchase made here directly supports a local and small business owner, not a distant corporate CEO!” — Ebony Hayes

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ebony Hayes, Owner of MindBodyHair Salon , has announced the salon’s return of the 2nd Annual Black Friday Artisan Affair. Positioning the established community event to redirect holiday spending from big corporate chains to local entrepreneurs and small businesses amid the national call to “Blackout Black Friday”, on the biggest shopping day of the year.Having anticipated the growing demand for conscious consumerism, MindBodyHair Salon continues its tradition of providing an established alternative, effectively leading the charge against corporate Black Friday by dedicating its space to small businesses and local artisans. Shoppers are invited to the salon at 1446 Williamsbridge Road on Friday, November 28th, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM to participate in the movement.The one-day Artisan Affair showcases a conscious shopping alternative, featuring a diverse array of small businesses, including:• Textile Arts & Jewelry: Unique crocheted items, intricate crystals & beaded jewelry.• Unique Handmade Goods: Custom clothing pieces, hand-poured candles.• Local Literature: Small press books and poetry from Bronx-based writers.“This is our second year championing a meaningful and conscious Black Friday. We didn’t just join the Blackout movement- we’re offering the solution,” said Ebony Hayes. “The Black Friday Artisan Affair proves that you don’t have to choose between shopping a great sale and supporting local and small. Every purchase made here directly supports a local and small business owner, not a distant corporate CEO.”As a thank you for choosing conscious commerce, MindBodyHair Salon will offer special incentives for attendees:• Salon Promotions: 20% off all in-store natural hair care products and a complimentary deep-conditioning steam treatment upgrade to any service booked at the event for a future date.Event Summary:• What: 2nd Annual Black Friday Artisan Affair (The Bronx’s established conscious shopping alternative)• When: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM• Where: MindBodyHair Salon, 1446 Williamsbridge Road, Bronx, NY 10461• Cost: Free admission________________________________________About MindBodyHair SalonMindBodyHair Salon is a certified Black-woman-owned natural hair care oasis in the Bronx, committed to client wellness and community empowerment. Founded by Master Stylist Ebony Hayes, the salon champions local economic growth by consistently collaborating with other small, independent businesses.Media ContactEbony Hayes718.324.1037info@mindbodyhair.comWebsite: www.mindbodyhair.com

