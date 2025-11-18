PODCAST: Climate Reveal (Season 1, Episode 4) - Farm to Table

In this episode, we talk with Frances Moore Lappé, co-founder of the Small Planet Institute, researcher, and author or co-author of 21 books, including Diet for a Small Planet, and Angelo Gurgel, a principal research scientist at the Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy at MIT about how what we eat impacts the climate crisis at every single level. From land use and agricultural systems and approaches to what you put on your family's dinner table, we dig into how "every bite you take is a vote for the world you want."

In each episode, hosts Chris Citorik and David Deese look at the ongoing climate crisis from a different perspective. Exploring themes like its impact on health, nutrition, energy, land use, education, and more, we sit down with top experts and researchers to make complicated topics accessible to everyone. In addition to learning about the current landscape and how we got here, we'll also talk about reasons for hope and optimism, and what you can do to make a difference in your world. (Boston College Creative Communication Lab)