Kiteworks Launches Secure Data Forms With Military-Grade Security and Complete Data Sovereignty

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the availability of Kiteworks Secure Data Forms—the only secure data forms solution combining highest-level security certifications (FedRAMP High Ready, FIPS 140-3) with complete data sovereignty control and automated compliance monitoring for regulated industries. The new offering extends Kiteworks' Private Data Network (PDN) to web-based data collection, transforming how enterprises in financial services, healthcare, government, and legal sectors collect sensitive information.Traditional web forms have become enterprises' weakest security link. Data breaches now average $4.44 million in costs , regulatory fines have increased tenfold over five years, and data sovereignty laws span more than 100 countries. Generic form builders and legacy enterprise solutions lack the security certifications, data residency options, and automated compliance capabilities that regulated industries require—creating a critical vulnerability at the point of data collection."Organizations can't secure data they collect through forms they can't trust," said Yaron Galant, Chief Product Officer at Kiteworks. "Every web form represents a potential entry point for sensitive information—customer data, patient records, financial details, proprietary information. At the same time, it also provides a broad attack surface for threat actors to exploit. Yet most enterprises rely on form solutions built for convenience, not security. Further, compliance officers can't verify where form data is stored geographically. CISOs discover their 'secure' forms lack proper application-level resilience. Organizations face sovereignty violations because their form provider can't guarantee data residency. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms addresses these risks, bringing zero-trust architecture, compliance automation, and comprehensive data sovereignty control to web-based data collection."Unmatched Security: Certifications That Prove Government-Level ProtectionPart of the Kiteworks Private Data Network, Kiteworks Secure Data Forms achieves FedRAMP High Ready certification posture—the highest government security standard—proving the platform meets military-grade security requirements. FIPS 140-3 cryptographic validation guarantees data protection compliance through verified encryption methods. These certifications aren't available from generic form builders or legacy solutions—they represent the rigorous third-party validation that regulated industries demand.The platform implements zero-trust architecture across the entire data collection life cycle. Unlike traditional forms relying on perimeter security, Kiteworks continuously validates every interaction, eliminating insider threat risks and preventing lateral movement if credentials are compromised. This approach addresses how sophisticated attackers increasingly target data collection endpoints that organizations mistakenly consider low risk.Complete Data Sovereignty: Guarantee Where Sensitive Information LivesThe most significant differentiators are security robustness and comprehensive data sovereignty control, which are absent in competing solutions. Organizations deploy Secure Data Forms with regional data residency options that guarantee sensitive information never leaves specified jurisdictions. Data stays in required regions secured and with local processing options, ensuring compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and data localization requirements across 100+ countries.Healthcare organizations collecting patient information across multiple countries ensure data remains safely within required borders. Financial services firms maintain regional data separation to satisfy regulatory requirements. Government agencies guarantee citizen data stays within national infrastructure. Multinational corporations meet diverse data residency laws without deploying multiple form solutions.The platform supports flexible deployment models—cloud, on-premises, or hybrid—with multi-region options that align with existing data governance frameworks. This flexibility provides the jurisdiction control that data protection officers require to demonstrate sovereignty compliance during audits.Automated Compliance: Reduce Audit Preparation by 80%Always-on compliance monitoring tracks form submissions across HIPAA, GDPR, SOX, and PCI DSS requirements simultaneously. The platform automatically documents data flows, validates encryption status, and generates audit trails—reducing audit preparation time by up to 80% compared to manual tracking.Real-time alerts notify security and compliance teams when form configurations drift from policy requirements, unusual access patterns emerge, or data moves between regions. Organizations can answer fundamental auditor questions instantly: Where is this data stored? Who accessed it? How is it protected? What controls validate sovereignty compliance?Eliminating the Weakest Link in Enterprise Security"Traditional web forms are the weakest link in enterprise security and compliance," concluded Galant. "One breach could cost millions of dollars, and a data sovereignty violation could ban operations in entire regions. Generic form builders can't solve this—they weren't designed for regulated industries. Kiteworks Secure Data Forms delivers what enterprises need: FedRAMP High Ready security, guaranteed data residency, and automated compliance. Organizations finally have certainty that every form submission is secured with military-grade encryption, data remains within required jurisdictions, and compliance is continuously validated. This isn't incremental improvement—it's transforming data collection from a vulnerability into a competitive advantage."Get Kiteworks Secure Data Forms at kiteworks.com/secure-data-forms About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. 