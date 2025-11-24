Zirtual Acquires Virtual Gurus’ Virtual Assistant Business

A milestone in Canada’s tech landscape marks a transition for an Indigenous-founded company built on inclusion and innovation.

CALGARY, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zirtual has acquired the Virtual Assistant arm of Virtual Gurus through an asset purchase. The acquisition forms part of Zirtual’s broader strategy to consolidate and scale within the Virtual Assistant sector, rolling leading platforms into a powerful, integrated engine.The transaction marks Canada’s first tech exit by an Indigenous woman, Bobbie Racette , and a major step forward in inclusive innovation and AI-powered workforce transformation.Founded in 2016, Virtual Gurus grew from Racette’s kitchen table into one of North America’s most recognized virtual talent platforms — connecting thousands of skilled assistants from underrepresented communities with businesses across Canada and the U.S. Through steady, values-based growth, the company created sustainable remote employment and pioneered the use of human-in-the-loop AI to match talent with opportunity.“When I founded Virtual Gurus, my dream was to show that inclusive, human-centered innovation could grow and thrive,” said Bobbie Racette, Founder of Virtual Gurus. “What started at my kitchen table became a platform that created opportunity for thousands of people who hadn’t always been seen or included in the workforce.This milestone isn’t just mine — it’s for every underrepresented entrepreneur who dares to build something meaningful. I’m proud to hand off what we’ve built and deeply grateful to everyone who helped make it real.”Following the transaction, Elliot Schneier will become CEO Zirtual and will guide the company through its next phase of growth and integration.“The virtual assistant space is maturing fast,” said Kelly Schmitt, Chair of the Virtual Gurus Board. “To meet the moment, the industry needs more than great talent and people — it needs the infrastructure to scale, to integrate AI responsibly, and to deliver the consistency enterprises expect. This transaction creates that foundation, combining human expertise with the scale and systems that unlock the next era of growth.”Under the leadership of owner PennSpring Capital, Virtual Gurus is Zirtual’s fourth complementary acquisition since February 2024. Prior to Double, Zirtual acquired virtual paralegal specialist Del.Trust (now Zirtual Paralegals) and virtual assistant provider Delegated.About Virtual GurusVirtual Gurus is a Calgary-based talent-as-a-service platform connecting businesses in Canada and the U.S. with skilled virtual assistants through an AI-enabled, human-curated matching process. Founded on the belief that work can be inclusive, flexible, and transformative, the company remains committed to its mission of providing meaningful employment to individuals from underrepresented communities.About PennSpring CapitalPennSpring Capital is a private equity firm headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2018, the firm invests in founder-led companies across North America, partnering with management teams to strengthen operations, unlock value, and build long-term, sustainable businesses.

