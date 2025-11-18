Alan Shayne Celebrates 100th Birthday and Norman Sunshine Marks 95th — 67 Years Together and Two Extraordinary Careers

Norman and Alan celebrate their wedding on the beach.

Alan Shayne turns 100 and Norman Sunshine 95 as they celebrate 67 years together and a lifetime of achievements in art, theater, TV, and literature.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 21, 2025, Alan Shayne celebrates his 100th birthday, followed by the 95th birthday of his partner, Norman Sunshine, on November 22. The two mark not only their remarkable life achievements but also 67 years together, a partnership that has spanned some of the most transformative decades in American culture, entertainment, and art.Norman Sunshine: Renowned Artist and Creative ForceNorman Sunshine is an acclaimed artist whose work is represented in major museums and prominent private collections. His career has encompassed both fine art and advertising, where he made a lasting impact with iconic campaigns. Among his most notable contributions is writing the legendary slogan “What Becomes a Legend Most?”, considered one of the most memorable in advertising history, along with many other celebrated campaigns.Alan Shayne: Actor, Casting Director, Television Executive, AuthorAlan Shayne’s career began on the stage, where he performed with theatrical greats including Maurice Evans and Katherine Cornell, and starred opposite Martina Hunt in THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT and Lena Horne in JAMAICA. In the early days of television, he appeared in landmark series such as Studio One, Ford Theatre, Kraft Television Theatre, and other pioneering broadcasts.Through triumphs and heartbreaks, Alan never stopped chasing excellence, whether guiding Hollywood’s brightest stars, producing Emmy-winning television, or shaping the future of entertainment with care and vision. He was responsible for creating some of the most popular TV shows in history, including ALICE, DUKES OF HAZZARD, WONDER WOMAN, GROWING PAINS, and SCARECROW AND MRS KING. Movies that he worked on include ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN, ALICE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, and THE BOURNE IDENTITY.Alan is the author of 5 books with his next title AND IT ONLY TOOK 100 YEARS... coming out February 10, 2026. In it he discusses his six-decades-long partnership with artist Norman Sunshine, a love story that endured secrecy, prejudice, and time itself. Together they created a shared life filled with beauty, humor, and devotion, proving that the most extraordinary thing of all is the quiet miracle of lasting love.Only about 0.03% of Americans ever reach 100, and fewer still arrive there with such grace, insight, and gratitude. Reflective, wise, and deeply human, AND IT ONLY TOOK 100 YEARS… is a celebration of work, love, and the mysterious force that binds them—the hard-won truth that, in the end, a full life is its own masterpiece.A Milestone Worth CelebratingTogether, Alan Shayne and Norman Sunshine represent more than six decades of creativity, dedication, and partnership at the highest levels of their fields. Their shared milestone birthdays offer a rare opportunity to celebrate not only two distinguished careers but a remarkable life lived together with grace, humor, and enduring achievement.Media Contact:Jeff Howard / RandSmithLLC@gmail.com

