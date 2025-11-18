YouGiveGoods Announces Giving Tuesday Initiative

December 2, 2025 is Giving Tuesday, the most generous day of the year

On 12/2 YouGiveGoods joins forces with other caring folks to observe the global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, YouGiveGoods is pleased to announce that we will offer 10% off sitewide all day on December 2” — Teddy Frain, President, YouGiveGoods

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most generous day of the year is almost here. Giving Tuesday, the global day of charitable giving, falls on December 2 this year. Over 13 years, the Giving Tuesday movement has inspired millions of people to reach out to their neighbors in need by donating cash, goods, time, or their voice.

Giving Tuesday has become a remarkable day of giving which nonprofits consider a kick off to their biggest season of fundraising. Tens of millions of people across the U.S. contributed on Giving Tuesday 2024 and made it a record-breaking year with $3.6 billion donated and 36.1 million participants in the U.S. alone.

In the midst of all the consumerism noise during the holidays, it’s not hard to lose sight of the meaning of the season. Giving Tuesday reminds us that true generosity is given from the heart and with the expectation of nothing in return. Especially during these tumultuous times in which SNAP benefits have been interrupted and so many workers have been furloughed or let go, there’s no better time for those that have the means to step up, join the movement and lend a hand.

Nonprofits have been vocal about their struggle to meet growing need in communities. ﻿YouGiveGoods, the pioneer of e-commerce for charitable giving, has been providing valuable resources in the form of donated goods to the nonprofits that work to support the most vulnerable. Teddy Frain, President of YouGiveGoods explained, "Giving Tuesday is a huge day of impact for nonprofits. In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, YouGiveGoods is pleased to announce that we will offer 10% off sitewide all day on December 2. We encourage supporters to shop online and watch your donation go further this Giving Tuesday."

YouGiveGoods makes it easy to be part of the Giving Tuesday movement with a transparent, immediate and tangible act of giving. Thousands of holiday GoodsDrives are currently running on the free platform with more launching every day.

﻿No matter what avenue you choose, now is the time to plan how you will take action this Giving Tuesday 2025. GivingTuesday.Org offers valuable suggestions and resources for ways to join the movement in their Generosity Toolbox. Remember, simple but deliberate acts of kindness keep the momentum going. Help grow the movement that is making a real impact in communities across the country, and across the world.

