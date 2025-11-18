Submit Release
Steadfast Health Opens First Clinic in Cleveland, Bringing Low-Barrier, Patient-Centered Addiction Care to Northeast OH

Steadfast Health Logo

Steadfast Health today announced the opening of its first physical clinic location in Cleveland. The clinic is the first in a planned series of OH locations.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steadfast Health today announced the opening of its first physical clinic location in Cleveland, representing a pivotal step in expanding its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality care for substance use disorders throughout Northeast Ohio. The new clinic is a CARF-accredited, Ohio licensed addiction treatment facility, designed to provide rapid, low-barrier access to care that is compassionate, effective, and patient-centered.

“We recognize that the journey to recovery is unique for every individual,” said Steadfast CEO Will Johnson “With the opening of our clinic in Cleveland, more people in Northeast Ohio will be able to access evidence-based therapies, when they’re ready, without unnecessary delays. We are committed to providing unwavering support to those patients in a compassionate environment.”

The scope of services at the Cleveland location includes:
• Same-day walk-in appointments to reduce delays and remove scheduling barriers
• Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT)
• Behavioral health therapy and individual/group counseling
• Peer recovery support from individuals who have personal experience in recovery
• Case Management and longitudinal support

This Cleveland clinic is the first in a planned series of locations across Northeast Ohio. Over the next 12 months, Steadfast Health intends to open several additional clinics in the region, advancing its goal of making addiction treatment accessible where it is most needed.

About Steadfast Health:
Steadfast Health’s mission is to accompany patients unconditionally into durable, sustained recovery. We believe that lasting recovery comes from partnering with patients as respected equals in their care journey.

Clinic Location & Contact:
11201 Shaker Blvd, Suite 106
Cleveland, OH 44104
Phone: 216-606-8384
Walk-In Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Website: www.steadfasthealth.com

Matt Whitaker
Steadfast Health
+1 615-249-3943
matt.whitaker@steadfasthealth.com

