UK Homeowners Wasting Up To £1,400 Annually Through Five Simple Underfloor Heating Mistakes

Expert reveals easy fixes that could save British households hundreds this winter – no renovation required.

A poorly configured system in a typical 3-bed semi could be throwing away over £1,000 annually.” — Damian Krzyzanowski

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As energy bills soar and winter approaches, underfloor heating expert Damian Krzyzanowski is warning that thousands of UK homeowners are unknowingly wasting between £500-£1,400 per year through five common but easily fixable mistakes.Analysis by Underfloor Heating Hub reveals that while underfloor heating is one of the most efficient home heating systems available, incorrect setup and usage is costing the average 3-bedroom home hundreds of pounds annually – money that could be saved with simple adjustments requiring no renovation work."Most people assume once underfloor heating is installed, that's it – job done," says Damian, founder of underfloorheating.info. "But what we're seeing is that the majority of systems aren't being run optimally. The good news is that all five of these mistakes can be fixed without ripping up floors or major expense."The Five Costly Mistakes:1. Running Your System Too Hot (Wasting Up To £400/Year)Many homeowners run their underfloor heating at radiator temperatures (55°C) when the optimal range is just 35-40°C. This single error wastes 10-20% of annual heating costs – up to £400 for a typical home.The fix: Lower your manifold temperature and consider weather compensation controls that automatically adjust based on outside temperature.2. Heating Empty Rooms All Day (Wasting Up To £400/Year)Without proper zoning schedules, homes waste £200-£400 annually heating bedrooms during the day and living areas at night when they're unoccupied.The fix: Program bedroom zones to switch off during daytime hours and living areas to reduce overnight. Most manifolds already have this capability built-in.3. No Smart Temperature Control (Wasting Up To £200/Year)Homes without smart thermostats or programmers typically waste £120-£200 annually through inefficient scheduling and unnecessary heating when properties are empty.The fix: Modern smart thermostats learn your schedule and can be controlled remotely, ensuring you only heat when needed.4. Treating It Like A Radiator (Wasting Up To £200/Year)"This is the mistake I see most often," explains Damian. "People turn the heating completely off when they leave for work, then blast it on return. Underfloor heating works differently – it needs to maintain a background temperature."The constant on/off cycling wastes £100-£200 annually as the thermal mass of the floor takes significant energy to reheat from cold.The fix: Maintain a background temperature of 18-20°C, then boost to 21-22°C only when needed for comfort.5. Never Balancing Your System (Wasting Up To £150/Year)An unbalanced system creates hot and cold spots, leading to opened windows in overheated rooms while others stay cold – wasting up to £150 annually.The fix: Annual professional balancing typically costs £80-150 but pays for itself within the first year through improved efficiency.Total Potential Savings: £500-£1,400 Per Year"With energy prices where they are, these aren't trivial amounts," adds Damian. "A poorly configured system in a typical 3-bed semi could be throwing away over £1,000 annually. The tragedy is that most of these fixes take less than an hour to implement, and homeowners can do several themselves without calling an engineer."The expert recommends homeowners audit their systems now, before peak winter heating demand, to maximize savings across the coldest months.For more information or expert commentary, contact:Damian Krzyzanowskidamian@underfloorheating.info+44 7871 523656underfloorheating.infoNOTES TO EDITORS:Cost estimates based on typical UK 3-bedroom semi-detached home (100m² heated area) with annual heating costs of approximately £2,000Underfloor heating systems operate most efficiently at flow temperatures of 35-40°C, significantly lower than traditional radiator systems (60-80°C)Damian operates Underfloor Heating Hub, providing independent advice and educational content for UK homeowners and installersHigh-resolution images and infographics available on requestExpert available for interview

