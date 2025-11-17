Las Vegas Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Sex Trafficking of 16-Year-Old Girl in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Vincent Bailey of Las Vegas was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution for the sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl from Las Vegas.

Bailey trafficked the victim in three cities—Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego— from June 25 to July 15, 2024.

Bailey contacted the victim via Instagram on June 25 and pursued a sexual relationship with her before introducing her into the life of prostitution around Las Vegas. The next day, on June 26, Bailey took the minor victim to Los Angeles and began sex trafficking her on the “blade” on Figuera Street, a geographical area known for prostitution activity.

On July 4, Bailey took the minor victim from Los Angeles to San Diego to further sex traffic her on Roosevelt Ave. On July 5, the victim bravely reached out for help and awaited the arrival of National City police officers at a local restaurant. The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force was called to investigate.

On July 14, 2024, the minor victim was again reported missing by her mother and was later discovered to have been branded with a tattoo under her left eye that matched a tattoo that Bailey also had under his eye. The victim was ultimately rescued a second time and on October 1, 2024, Bailey was arrested by California Highway Patrol during a traffic stop wherein another missing juvenile reported from Spokane, Washington, was a passenger in the vehicle.

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for the cruelty and exploitation he inflicted on a vulnerable 16-year-old girl,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “Branding a child as property and trafficking her for profit is an act of profound depravity. The 10-year prison term and $7,000 restitution order reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering justice for victims and ensuring traffickers pay for the harm they cause.”

“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors is a despicable crime that has no place in California,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I’m proud of the work our California DOJ-led San Diego Human Trafficking Taskforce did to investigate and hold accountable the perpetrator of these horrific crimes. I’m grateful to our federal partners for their collaboration, and for holding Vincent Bailey accountable in a court of law. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to support survivors and combat human trafficking wherever it occurs. Our door remains open to anyone who believes they may be the victim of human trafficking: The California Department of Justice has your back.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Ko and Lyndzie M. Carter.

If you are living or working under threat of violence or extortion, or you suspect someone else may be, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll free, 24/7 Hotline: CALL: (888) 373-7888 or TEXT BeFree or 233733.

The sentencing took place on October 3, 2025. This press release was delayed due to the lapse in appropriations.

DEFENDANT Case Number 24cr1589-RSH

Vincent Bailey Age: 25 Las Vegas, Nevada

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Sex Trafficking of a Minor – Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1591(a)(1) and (b)(2)

Maximum penalty: Mandatory Minimum of 10 years up to life in prison and $250,000 fine

INVESTIGATING AGENCIES

San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force

National City Police Department

California Highway Patrol

San Diego County District Attorney Office

Department of Homeland Security Investigations

Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Diego

San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

This case is the result of the ongoing efforts of the Special Victims Unit. Formed in April 2025, the SVU is tasked with leading collaborations between federal and local law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving sex trafficking and child exploitation, civil rights, and labor trafficking. The SVU oversees the Southern District of California liaisons to the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and Project Safe Childhood.