Sex Offender From Dracut Arrested for Firearm and Ammunition Offense

BOSTON – A registered sex offender from Dracut has been arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Tyler Bullock, 30, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Bullock was arrested on Nov. 6, 2025, and is presently detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

According to the charging documents, Bullock was identified as an individual who had, on several occasions, sent money to an India-based network in exchange for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). During a search of Bullock’s residence, Bullock allegedly admitted to soliciting and paying for CSAM. Forensic review of his devices is ongoing.

It is further alleged that, during the search of the residence, a Ruger P85 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine that contained several rounds of ammunition as well as a knife bearing the Schutztaffel lightning bolts and a swastika were located in a small safe under a rug in a bedroom. According to court documents, the pistol was reported stolen in transit from New Hampshire to Arizona. It is further alleged that a copy of Mein Kampf and an additional 42 rounds of ammunition were also located in the same bedroom.

Additionally, according to the charging documents, a partially assembled rifle was located in an upstairs bedroom along with numerous WWII-era German military medals, patches and memorabilia containing Nazi symbolism.

Bullock is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as a result of a 2016 conviction for the Purchase or Possession of Child Pornography in Lowell District Court, for which he is a registered sex offender.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Matthew O’Brien, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexandra W. Amrhein and Eric L. Hawkins of the Major Crimes Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.