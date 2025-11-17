Oncologist Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Selling Cancer Drugs

DETROIT – Dr. Naveed Aslam, 52, of West Bloomfield, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar scheme to illegally sell and divert expensive prescription cancer drugs, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. announced.

Joining in the announcement were Special Agent in Charge Mario M. Pinto, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Special Agent in Charge Ronne Malham, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Aslam was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brandy R. McMillion after having pled guilty. Judge McMillion also ordered Aslam to forfeit more than $2.6 million, his ill-gotten profit from his crimes.

According to court records, the scheme spanned from 2019-2023. Aslam, a licensed oncologist, worked with others to buy and sell expensive cancer drugs for profit. His co-conspirators identified customers who were interested in buying prescription cancer drugs but could not obtain those drugs. So, they worked with Aslam. They requested certain expensive cancer drugs from Dr. Aslam and Dr. Aslam used his access to those drugs through his medical practice, Somerset Hematology and Oncology, P.C., to order and purchase the cancer drugs from his supplier. Aslam then sold the cancer drugs to and through his co-conspirators’ company to the eventual customer.

Dr. Aslam only had the right to use these drugs in his medical practice, and he was barred by law from selling, or diverting, the prescription cancer drugs outside of the FDA’s supply chain that ensures the safety and efficacy of the drugs. These cancer drugs, which were meant to treat conditions like metastatic cervical, breast, bladder, and urinary tract cancers, are highly toxic and require special handling. Fortunately, there is no evidence of patient harm, but Aslam’s scheme put patients at risk.

During this scheme, Dr. Aslam acquired and sold more than $17 million in prescription cancer drugs and personally profited more than $2.6 million.

“Dr. Aslam’s actions represent a serious breach of trust and a dangerous exploitation of the health care system for financial gain,” said Mario M. Pinto, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), Chicago Region. “By diverting cancer drugs intended for vulnerable patients, he not only violated the law but also put lives at risk. HHS-OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who compromise patient safety and the integrity of our federal health care programs.”

“The reckless and deliberate actions by Dr. Naveed Aslam not only enabled unlawful profit but created a risk of cancer medication going to individuals not intended to receive it,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The sentencing reflects the serious consequences that follow when those entrusted with patient care violate the obligations of their profession. By working alongside our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, this scheme was disrupted and further reinforces the FBI’s commitment to protecting the American People.”

“A scheme like this not only undermines the integrity of our healthcare system and the professionals who work tirelessly to keep us healthy but also jeopardizes the safety of vulnerable patients who depend on these life-saving medications,” said HSI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. “HSI, alongside our law enforcement partners, remains committed to holding accountable those who exploit their positions of trust for personal gain at the expense of public health and safety.”

“Diverting prescription drugs, especially cancer medications, from the legitimate and secure U.S. supply chain to supply the illegal and unregulated black market undermines the very safeguards designed to protect patients,” said Ronne Malham, Agent in Charge, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Chicago Field Office. “FDA will continue to pursue and bring to justice medical professionals who jeopardize the safety of patients for profit.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Lievense. Assistant United States Attorney Jessica A. Nathan of the Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Unit handled related forfeiture matters. The investigation was conducted jointly by the FBI, HHS-OIG, HSI, and the FDA.