St. Louis Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for 7 Robberies and 1 Attempted Robbery

ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Monday sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for the robbery or attempted robbery of eight stores and businesses in St. Louis.

Jermel Rush, 43, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in June to seven counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted the following acts:

On June 21, 2018, Rush used an Airsoft gun that appeared to be a handgun to rob a retail store in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge Road. Rush took cash after grabbing a clerk by the neck and dragging her to the cash register.

On July 6, 2018, Rush used an Airsoft gun that resembled a large revolver to hold employees of a grocery store in the 3600 block of Page Avenue at gunpoint and steal cash.

On Oct. 9, 2018, Rush tried unsuccessfully to rob a retail store in the 4300 block of North Grand Boulevard by using the Airsoft revolver to force employees to unlock the store after closing time. Rush also threatened to kill the manager.

On Oct. 28, 2018, Rush grabbed the assistant manager’s neck and used the Airsoft revolver to rob a retail store in the 5000 block of Enright Avenue of cash. He also threatened to kill the assistant manager.

Two days later, Rush used the Airsoft revolver to rob a retailer in the 1400 block of North Grand Boulevard of cash and clothing.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Rush used a firearm to rob a business in the 300 block of North Sarah Street of cash and threatened to shoot an employee.

On Nov. 14, 2018, Ruch robbed a cell phone store in the 4900 block of Delmar Boulevard of cash while armed with a handgun.

The next day, Rush robbed a retail store in the 3100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at gunpoint of cash, Christmas lights and dish towels. He told the manager he would “…blow your head off, hurry up.”

When St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Rush, he had a .40 caliber handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the final three robberies.

On Monday, Judge Fleissig also ordered Rush to repay $4,237 to the businesses that he robbed.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Torrie J. Schneider prosecuted the case.