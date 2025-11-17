'God Knows My Heart' Shares A Powerful Testimony Of Redemption, Truth, And The Transformative Love Of God

God Knows My Heart Will It Be Enough to Get Into Heaven by L.A. Pluth God Knows My Heart Back Cover

L. A. Pluth delivers a powerful journey from darkness to spiritual freedom, showing how divine truth restores identity, heals brokenness, and offers salvation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In God Knows My Heart: Will It Be Enough to Get Me Into Heaven?, author L. A. Pluth offers a deeply moving account of a life transformed by truth, grace, and the unconditional love of God. Through candid reflection and powerful testimony, Pluth describes the moment her eyes were opened after years of spiritual uncertainty, revealing a truth far greater—and far more liberating—than anything she had believed before.

Growing up outside a Christian home, Pluth spent much of her life searching for belonging, purpose, and clarity. It wasn’t until encountering God’s truth firsthand that she realized her true family was larger and more meaningful than she ever imagined. With heartfelt honesty, she shares how discovering this spiritual identity became one of the greatest blessings of her life, alongside the promise of eternal life with her heavenly Father.

Pluth’s inspiration for writing the book stems from her desire to help others recognize the transformative power of God’s grace. Freed from addictions, self-hate, and the burdens of her past, she felt called to share her testimony so that others could experience the same renewal, hope, and healing. Her message is clear: although none of us are worthy on our own, every single person is welcome to accept God’s gift of salvation.

Ideal for readers seeking faith-based inspiration, personal testimonies, or spiritual encouragement, God Knows My Heart speaks directly to those who may feel lost, unworthy, or unsure of their relationship with God. Pluth’s story offers reassurance that redemption is possible for anyone who seeks the truth—and that God’s love can reach even the darkest places of the human heart. Her journey reminds readers that spiritual freedom often begins the moment we open our hearts to God’s calling.

L. A. Pluth brings compassion, transparency, and unwavering faith to her writing. Her testimony reflects a life rebuilt through divine truth and a desire to help others step into the blessings and love that come from above. Her powerful storytelling encourages readers to question, seek, and ultimately embrace the truth that sets them free.

With its heartfelt message and life-changing revelations, God Knows My Heart serves as a compelling reminder that God’s grace is available to all—and that salvation is not earned but freely given.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/jlZRKUY

For interview requests or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.