Dry Fast of Memphis, TN Moves to New Location While Continuing Trusted Water Damage Restoration Services

Dry Fast of Memphis, TN announces a new address while continuing the same reliable water damage restoration services - over 700 excellent reviews!

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Fast Water Damage Restoration https://calldryfast.com is pleased to announce that its Memphis, Tennessee location has officially moved to a new address to better serve local homeowners and businesses.The new location for Dry Fast of Memphis, TN - Water Damage Restoration is:3689 Cherry Rd Suite #1, Memphis, TN 38118and the phone number is:901-668-5919This move provides improved accessibility, additional space for equipment, and a stronger central presence in the Memphis area. Despite the new address, customers can expect the same fast, dependable service that has earned Dry Fast more than 700 verified Google reviews from satisfied clients across the region.A Continued Commitment to MemphisDry Fast has been part of the Memphis community for years, helping families and businesses recover from flooding, plumbing issues, and storm damage. The company’s relocation reinforces its long-term commitment to the area and ensures faster response times for property owners in Shelby County, Tipton County, Fayette County, Marshall County, DeSoto County, and surrounding communities.“We’re proud to continue serving Memphis with the same quality and professionalism our customers have trusted for years,” said a company spokesperson. “The move allows us to expand our capacity, invest in new restoration technology, and stay ready to help local residents when they need us most.”Comprehensive Water Damage Restoration ServicesFrom burst pipes and leaking appliances to heavy storm flooding, Dry Fast provides emergency response to help minimize damage and restore properties quickly.The Memphis team offers full-service restoration solutions including:Emergency Water Removal: Fast extraction to stop damage and begin drying immediately.Structural Drying: Industrial-grade air movers and dehumidifiers eliminate hidden moisture.Mold Removal and Remediation: Certified technicians identify and remove mold safely.Storm and Wind Damage Repair: Restoration for roof leaks, flooding, and debris-related damage.Commercial and Residential Water Damage RestorationEach project is handled by technicians using advanced drying equipment and moisture-detection technology to ensure complete, lasting restoration.Why Local Property Owners Continue to Choose Dry FastWith more than 700 Google reviews and a near-perfect customer satisfaction rating, Dry Fast has built a reputation as one of the most trusted restoration companies in Memphis. Customers frequently praise the team’s professionalism, responsiveness, and transparency throughout the entire recovery process.The company’s commitment to communication and compassion is what sets it apart. Technicians arrive promptly, assess the situation thoroughly, and keep property owners informed every step of the way from initial inspection through drying, sanitizing, and rebuild.Preventing Water Damage Before It StartsWhile emergency response is at the core of Dry Fast’s mission, the company also provides education and resources to help Memphis property owners prevent water damage in the first place. Some of the most common local causes include:Aging plumbing and corroded pipesRoof leaks after heavy stormsAppliance line failuresOverflowing drains or sewer backupsPoor attic or crawl-space ventilation leading to moisture buildupDry Fast encourages residents to schedule periodic home inspections and address small issues early to avoid large-scale damage later.Still Here When You Need UsDry Fast of Memphis, TN continues to operate around the clock, ready to respond to emergencies large and small. Whether dealing with a flooded basement, burst pipe, or severe storm damage, the company’s local team can be reached anytime at https://calldryfast.com or through its Memphis location page at https://calldryfast.com/locations/memphis-tennessee/ About Dry Fast Water Damage RestorationDry Fast Water Damage Restoration https://calldryfast.com is a regional leader in emergency restoration services, proudly serving Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee. With a foundation built on speed, certified expertise, and exceptional customer care, the company specializes in water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, storm damage repair, and full-service rebuilds.With teams on call, Dry Fast’s mission is to restore properties efficiently, minimize disruption, and protect the health and safety of every client it serves.Google Maps Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/MebZBgemKBGcN2dr8 Press Release by Double Plus Marketing

