Virtual Rockstar’s Chief Rockstar Will Humphreys and His Wife Heather Lead Humanitarian Mission in Kenya

True leadership begins with love. This experience reminded us why we do what we do – building and strengthening families around the world.” — Will Humphreys

ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Rockstar’s Chief Rockstar Will Humphreys, together with his wife Heather, recently returned from a humanitarian trip to Kenya. The couple spent over a week serving children, families, and local ministries through food drives, community visits, and faith-led outreach.

Their journey began in Nairobi, where they loaded vans with food and donated supplies for an orphanage. When they arrived, they were welcomed by the children with joyful songs and dances. “It was a moment of pure gratitude,” Heather shared. “They have so little, yet they give so much love.”

On Day 2, Will and Heather traveled to a nearby slum community to deliver groceries and clothing. Heather handed out new dresses to young girls while Will spoke with local families. They later visited the Nairobi Temple, reflecting on the purpose behind their mission. “Every donation and every prayer led us here,” Will said. “We came to serve, to love, and to give.”

The following day, they visited a children’s rehabilitation center that supports kids with neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy. The Humphreys helped prepare meals, fed the children, and joined in prayer and singing. They met Mother Theresa, a woman who runs the center entirely through faith and community support. Her words deeply moved them:

Another memorable encounter was with Vanessa, a mother caring for 272 orphans. After a devastating flood destroyed their home, she relocated 72 children into a small house, continuing to provide for them while searching for a new place where all could be reunited.

Reflecting on their time in Kenya, Will said, “True leadership begins with love. This experience reminded us why we do what we do – building and strengthening families around the world.”

Their mission concluded with a visit to Tala, where they joined a local congregation and served girls rescued from trafficking before returning home to the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.