Why Curtains, Drapery, and Side-Panels Are Making a Design Comeback

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners are rediscovering the transformative power of layered window treatments, and AIM is at the forefront of this resurgent trend. More and more clients are choosing to combine curtains, drapery, and side-panels with their custom blinds and shades to create a look that’s as functional as it is beautiful.Layered window treatments aren’t just a throwback to traditional design—they deliver a range of practical benefits for today’s homes. By combining different textures, fabrics, and opacity levels, AIM’s designers help clients achieve precise control over light, privacy, and insulation.Sheer panels can soften daylight and add dimension, while lined drapery blocks harsh sun or keeps warmth in during colder months. Side-panels, meanwhile, add a touch of luxury and can frame views or highlight architectural features.AIM’s in-home consultations allow clients to see and feel a curated selection of fabrics and finishes in their own space. During each visit, design specialists recommend combinations that complement the room’s existing style—whether it’s contemporary minimalism or classic comfort. With motorized and cordless options available, layered looks are also easier than ever to operate and keep tidy.Clients appreciate that layered treatments are fully customizable, available in a wide range of colors and patterns, and made to fit any window size. Whether updating a single room or revamping an entire home, AIM’s approach ensures every element comes together for a tailored, cohesive effect.For homeowners interested in exploring the benefits of layered window treatments, AIM offers complimentary in-home design consultations and full-service installation. To schedule a visit or learn more, visit www.aimyourhome.com or contact AIM at the number below.

