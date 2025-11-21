Alma Thomas Exhibition Opens at the New Orleans Museum of Art

“Wind and Crepe Myrtle Concerto” (1973) by Alma W. Thomas, on view courtesy of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

A major retrospective highlighting the pioneering abstract painter’s life and legacy

Creative art is for all time and is therefore independent of time. It is of all ages, of all lands.” — — Alma W. Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) announced the opening of “Alma Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful,” a comprehensive exhibition exploring the work, evolution, and cultural impact of Alma W. Thomas (1891–1978), one of the most influential American abstract painters of the 20th century. The exhibition is open to the public during regular museum hours, and admission to the presentation is free for Louisiana residents on Wednesdays courtesy of The Helis Foundation.

The exhibition examines Thomas’s extensive career through paintings, works on paper, archival materials, letters, photographs, and teaching documents that illuminate her contributions to American art. Visitors will encounter pieces representing her development from early figurative work to the vibrant, mosaic-like abstractions that later defined her national recognition. The exhibition also highlights Thomas’s role as a trailblazing African American woman artist who gained prominence during the Civil Rights era.

Curated in collaboration with major national institutions, “Everything Is Beautiful” provides historical context through themed sections that explore Thomas’s Washington, D.C. community, her lifelong commitment to arts education, and her influence on generations of artists. The exhibition’s archival materials offer an in-depth look at Thomas’s process, illuminating connections between her artistic approach, scientific interests, and the natural world.

The exhibition is presented within the wider mission of NOMA to advance the study and public understanding of regional, national, and international art. Through the lens of Thomas’s work, visitors can examine broader discussions surrounding abstraction, identity, and the cultural landscape of mid-century America.

Location, Dates & Admission

New Orleans Museum of Art

One Collins Diboll Circle, City Park

New Orleans, LA 70124

Exhibition Dates: Now through [Insert End Date if available]

Museum Hours:

Tuesday–Sunday: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.



Wednesday: open until 9:00 p.m.



Monday: Closed



Admission:

Free for Louisiana residents on Wednesdays, courtesy of The Helis Foundation



Standard admission charges apply on other days



Invitation

About Alma Thomas

Alma W. Thomas (1891–1978) was known for her innovative use of color, pattern, and form, becoming the first African American woman to receive a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Her work is held in leading museum collections across the United States.

