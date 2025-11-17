Award-Winning Endurance Documentary ‘Sierra 914’ Secures Worldwide Sales Deal with APL Film

Sierra 914 Film Festival Accolades

Award-winning documentary Sierra 914 partners with APL Film for worldwide sales, bringing Will Turner’s remarkable 914-mile endurance story to global audiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bandera Studios announced today that its feature documentary Sierra 914 has secured worldwide sales representation with APL Film at this year's American Film Market ( AFM ), marking a major step forward as the award-winning film moves toward global distribution.Directed by Ryan Dugger, Sierra 914 follows 65-year-old ultra-endurance athlete Will Turner as he takes on an extraordinary 914-mile triathlon challenge in the Eastern Sierra mountains. The film has already earned multiple festival honors, including Best Cinematography, Maverick Award, and Audience Choice Award at the Richmond International Film Festival, and Best Feature Documentary at the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival.“We’re thrilled to partner with APL Film,” said director Ryan Dugger. “Sierra 914 is about pushing past limits - physical and emotional - and APL understands the heart of this story. We couldn’t imagine a better team to help bring this film to audiences worldwide.”“APL Film is excited to work with Ryan Dugger and his team at Bandera Studios to bring Will Turner’s story and adventure to the entire world.”- Brian Sweet (APL Film)APL Film will represent Sierra 914 across all international markets, including broadcast, streaming, theatrical, educational, and specialty sports platforms.Sierra 914 is produced by Bandera Studios, with producers Ryan Dugger and Craig Braun.For additional information, screeners, or interview requests, please contact:Ryan DuggerDirector | Bandera Studios615-275-7739

Sierra 914 - Official Trailer

