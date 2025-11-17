Nominate Worthy Individuals or Organizations for the 2025 NH Fish and Game Commission Awards of Excellence

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511

November 17, 2025

Concord, NH – Do you know an individual or an organization that has made a difference to New Hampshire’s wildlife, fisheries, or open land? If so, honor them with a nomination for a New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Award of Excellence.

Send your nomination packages by mail to: NH Fish and Game Department, Commission Awards Program, c/o Tanya Haskell, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or electronically to Tanya.l.haskell@wildlife.nh.gov. Posthumous nominations are welcomed. All nominations must be postmarked on or before midnight, Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Each year the Commission recognizes deserving individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements that help further the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s mission. There are eight different award categories; select the one that best suits your nominee.

To nominate a person or organization for one of these awards, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission/commission-awards-excellence.

The eight award categories include:

1. Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Commission Award of Excellence—The Commission’s highest honor recognizes an individual, group, organization, club, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to promote, enhance, or benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources, or the Department’s mission.

2. Youth Conservationist—Awards an individual, 18 years of age or younger, who has excelled in efforts to benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources, or the Department’s mission.

3. Communication—Honors an outdoor communicator, writer, or media source that has authored or published articles or materials beneficial to public understanding about fish, wildlife, or marine resources as they relate to the Department’s mission. The Communication Award is judged on fairness, accuracy, timeliness, balance, and quality of reporting.

4. Conservation Organization—Recognizes any organization, group, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to enhance the welfare of fish, wildlife, and marine resources, and in supporting achievement of the Department’s mission. Recipients will be judged on their efforts to promote the wise use of natural resources for their recreational or economic value.

5. Volunteer—Honors an individual who, as a volunteer with the Department, has excelled in efforts to support and achieve Fish and Game’s mission.

6. Habitat Stewardship—Distinguishes an organization, nongovernmental entity, individual, or corporation that has excelled in the enhancement, conservation, or creation of land management practices beneficial to New Hampshire’s fish, wildlife, marine resources, and the Department’s mission.

7. Landowner Appreciation—Salutes an individual who has excelled in preserving or enhancing opportunities for public use on private property, furthering Fish and Game’s mission.

8. Search and Rescue Volunteers—Distinguishes any organization, group, or individual who as a volunteer has excelled in their efforts to assist the Department in critical Search and Rescue missions around the state or who has excelled in efforts to promote the Hike Safe program, thus preventing the need for Search and Rescue responses.

To see a list of award recipients honored in past years and to learn more about the Commission Awards, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission/commission-awards-excellence.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.