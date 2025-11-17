Achievable Partners with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling to Provide FINRA SIE Courses to NextGen Students

Our mission at Achievable has always been to make test prep more effective, more affordable, and more accessible.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a leading modern test preparation platform, today announced a new partnership with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling to provide affordable FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam prep courses to NextGen Students. Through this collaboration, Achievable will support SIE Scholars participating in the Coalition's programs as part of the company's Achievable For All initiative.

This partnership aims to expand access to critical financial education for college students from underrepresented backgrounds, helping them earn securities licenses and accelerate their careers in the financial services industry.

"Access to education is one of the most powerful tools for change," said Angela Tennison, Executive Director of the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling. "By working with Achievable, we can remove barriers that too often prevent talented students from pursuing careers in financial services. This partnership is another step forward in our mission to create equity and opportunity in wholesaling and beyond."

Achievable's Achievable For All program provides discounted or free access to the company's test prep resources for nonprofits and organizations supporting underrepresented communities. The program has previously partnered with organizations including Mamas Unidas Little Rock and BLK Capital Management to provide high quality, affordable test preparation for standardized exams such as the ACT and FINRA Series 7.

"Our mission at Achievable has always been to make test prep more effective, more affordable, and more accessible," said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. "Partnering with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling allows us to help prepare the next generation of diverse leaders in financial services while continuing our mission of equity in education."

The partnership reinforces Achievable's commitment to equity and inclusion in professional development. By providing resources, mentorship, and community support, the Coalition and Achievable are helping college students and aspiring professionals build the skills, confidence, and credentials needed to succeed in financial services.

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation platform that leverages data analytics and learning science to deliver personalized, effective, and engaging study experiences. From securities licensing exams to college entrance exams, Achievable helps learners succeed by combining expertly written content with adaptive technology.

About the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling

The Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing representation and advancing equity within the financial services industry. Through advocacy, mentorship, and access to resources, the Coalition works to create pathways for underrepresented professionals to succeed in wholesaling and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.