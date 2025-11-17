Fable Fintech & Capital Compliance Experts Partner to Transform Cross-Border Payments in the U.S. Market

Fable Fintech and Capital Compliance Experts joins forces to accelerate compliant Cross-Border Payment Solutions for U.S. Financial Institutions

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fable Fintech, a leading global provider of API-first cross-border payment infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Capital Compliance Experts, a specialist in financial services technology modernization and regulatory compliance solutions. Together, they will help U.S. banks, fintechs, and Money Service Businesses (MSBs) rapidly deploy modern, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border remittance solutions.The collaboration addresses critical challenges in the rapidly expanding cross-border payments market, projected to exceed $320 trillion by 2032. By combining their expertise, the partnership enables financial institutions to replace fragmented legacy systems for cross-border payments with integrated solutions that deliver faster, more transparent, and competitively priced payments for businesses and consumers globally.Partnership OverviewThis strategic alliance creates a comprehensive end-to-end solution for financial institutions navigating increasingly complex regulatory landscapes and lengthy deployment cycles for expanding their cross-border payment processing capabilities. Capital Compliance Experts brings deep expertise in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) compliance, as well as regulatory challenges specific to cross-border payments, while Fable contributes its battle-tested API-based payment orchestration platform, successfully deployed across 40+ implementations.Fable's API-based, Any Country, Any Currency, Any Rail, Any Cloud full-featured platform includes pre-integrated access to major payment networks, including Mastercard Move and JPMC Xpedite Remit, creating a powerful synergy that accelerates the deployment of scalable, compliant cross-border payment systems.Key Client Benefits:• Accelerated Time-to-Market: Reduce deployment from months to weeks• Enhanced Compliance: Ensure adherence to evolving U.S. regulatory requirements• Optimized Routing: Access 150+ payment corridors and 70+ global payout partners for competitive pricing and speed• Reduced Costs: Achieve 40-60% lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy systemsU.S. Market OpportunityThe U.S. financial sector represents a significant growth opportunity, driven by robust demand for modernized payment infrastructure amid strict regulatory requirements. In particular, the recent GENIUS Act is causing a wave of innovation through adoption of Stablecoin technology for cross-border transactions. U.S. financial institutions face mounting pressure to innovate while maintaining compliance with complex AML/CFT and suspicious activity reporting regulations.The joint solution addresses this challenge through a unified platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with compliance expertise. Capital Compliance Experts’ specialized knowledge in banking transformation, combined with Fable's modular payment stack, enables institutions to deliver superior customer experiences while significantly improving compliance accuracy and reporting capabilities.Executive PerspectivesNaushad Contractor, CEO, Fable Fintech: "Our partnership with Capital Compliance Experts represents a force multiplier in transforming cross-border payments. By uniting Fable's modular, compliant payment stack with Capital Compliance Experts’ global delivery and banking transformation expertise, we're empowering financial institutions to scale faster, reduce costs, increase flexibility with new payment rails and Stablecoins and offer compelling solutions for retail and B2B cross-border payments."William D Souza, President/CEO, Capital Compliance Experts: "This partnership with Fable Fintech brings together world-class technology and regulatory expertise at a time when U.S. financial institutions are under increasing pressure to innovate without compromising compliance. By uniting our deep understanding of AML/CFT requirements with Fable’s proven cross-border payment infrastructure, we are enabling banks, fintechs, and MSBs to modernize faster, stay compliant, and deliver more transparent, cost-effective solutions to their customers."Company ProfilesAbout Fable FintechFable Fintech is a global leader in cross-border payment infrastructure serving banks, fintechs, and licensed financial institutions. Its API-driven platform enables secure, compliant, and cost-efficient money movement across more than 150 corridors worldwide. For more information, visit www.fablefintech.com About Capital Compliance ExpertsCapital Compliance Experts, a division of Capital Retail Solutions, Inc., is a trusted provider of regulatory compliance solutions, specializing in supporting money services businesses (MSBs) and financial institutions with domestic and cross-border payment operations. With expertise in the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), FinCEN requirements, and global AML/CFT standards, Capital Compliance Experts helps clients stay audit-ready through licensing support, compliance program development, training, and ongoing oversight. For more information, visit www.CapitalComplianceExperts.com

