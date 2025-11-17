Stanton University Forges Debt-Free Path for Students, Opting Out of Federal Loans and National Rankings

Stanton University students building community and preparing for future careers

Stanton University upholds its debt-free education model, choosing affordability and student success over federal loans and national ranking systems.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton University, a WSCUC-accredited institution, reaffirmed its foundational commitment to providing a high-quality, debt-free education. This principle guides its strategic decision to not participate in the federal Title IV student aid program, a choice that prioritizes student financial well-being over participation in national college ranking systems.

By opting out of the Title IV program, which includes federal loans, Stanton University bypasses the significant administrative costs and complex regulatory requirements associated with federal aid. The university’s leadership emphasizes that these savings are passed directly to students, enabling the institution to maintain an annual tuition rate of approximately $10,000 for all students, regardless of their country of origin.

The university's leadership acknowledges that this path means Stanton will not appear in prominent national rankings like the U.S. News & World Report, which often uses data tied to federal aid programs as key metrics.

"Our accreditation from WSCUC affirms our academic quality and rigor, and that is our highest priority. Our measure of success beyond that is not our position on a list, but the success of our graduates, unburdened by debt," said Dr. David Kim, President of Stanton University. "The national student loan crisis is a clear sign that the current model is broken. We have a moral imperative to offer a more sustainable and ethical path. We choose to invest in our students' futures, not in a system that often leaves them financially vulnerable for decades."

Instead of relying on loans, Stanton University has pioneered a direct financial partnership with its students. This model provides a clear, direct, and affordable path for students to invest in themselves while enjoying a full university experience, including competitive athletics as a member of the NAIA.

The university offers a suite of straightforward financial tools, including:

Tailored, Interest-Free Payment Plans: Every student can pay for their education in manageable, interest-free installments spread throughout their studies, making financial planning more predictable and stress-free.

Universal Affordability: The low-cost structure applies equally to domestic and international students, creating a diverse and equitable learning environment.

Transparent Pricing: Students see the full cost of their WSCUC-accredited education upfront, with no hidden fees or the confusing calculus of grants versus loans.

"When prospective students and their families talk to us—whether they are future tech innovators, future business leaders, or talented student-athletes—the conversation is about their goals, not about navigating FAFSA forms," added Ellen H. Lee, Vice President of Stanton University. "By removing that barrier, we make a world-class education accessible to anyone with the talent and drive to succeed. Our graduates, many of whom compete in sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball, enter the workforce with an accredited degree and a plan, not a mountain of debt."

About Stanton University

Stanton University is an innovative institution in Anaheim and Los Angeles, CA, dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education focused on career readiness and lifelong learning. The university is fully accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Stanton offers a vibrant student life and competitive athletic programs, including men's and women's soccer, volleyball, basketball, and tennis. With a commitment to a debt-free education model and an annual tuition of approximately $10,000, Stanton University empowers a diverse body of domestic and international students to achieve their goals without the burden of student loans.

