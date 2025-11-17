'Answered, Not Searched': BrandRank.AI Study Shows AI Will Shape Which Brands Win the 2025 Holiday Buying Decisions

Findings to Be Revealed in a Live Webinar This Week

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandRank.AI today announced new research showing that the 2025 holiday season will be the first in which AI assistants—not traditional search or advertising—play the defining role in how consumers choose, trust, and buy brands.Most of the study’s findings will be revealed in a live webinar this week:Holiday Answers: The AI Gatekeepers Deciding Your Brand’s Fate This Season📅 Thursday, Nov. 20🕒 11:30–12:15 ET🔗 Register: https://blog.brandrank.ai/nov-2025-webinar AI Is Now the New Holiday “Moment of Truth”BrandRank.AI’s analysis compared how major AI platforms—including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Amazon Rufus, and Walmart’s AI—respond to common holiday shopping questions. Early directional findings show:Shoppers increasingly trust and rely on AI-generated answers for gift ideas, product comparisons, return questions, and brand credibility checks.Different AI systems often give different answers about the same brand, creating visibility gaps most companies aren’t aware of.LLMs consistently reward brands that demonstrate transparency, accuracy, empathy, and responsible data practices.“The line between conversation and commerce is collapsing,” said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of BrandRank.AI. “This holiday, the answers consumers get from AI will influence what ends up in their shopping carts. Most brands have no idea how differently these systems portray them.”The majority of cross-model insights—including where top brands are gaining or losing ground—will be shared during the Nov. 20 webinar.New Amazon & Walmart Dashboards Signal BrandRank.AI’s Push Into Shopper MarketingBrandRank.AI also announced new AI Answer Engine dashboards for Amazon and Walmart.These tools give brands real-time visibility into:How their products appear in AI-generated shopping guidanceWhich competitors are being surfaced in key holiday queriesWhere misinformation or missing content may be hurting trustHow Amazon Rufus and Walmart’s AI influence decisions inside the retail experience“Shoppers are now asking Amazon Rufus and Walmart’s AI inside the purchase funnel,” Blackshaw added. “Brands need to know exactly what these systems are saying.”Live Webinar This Week: The Nov. 20 session will reveal the bulk of the study’s findings, demonstrate live examples across platforms, and offer practical guidance for strengthening AI visibility during the holiday season.“This holiday, your brand won’t be searched — it will be answered,” Blackshaw said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.