MichieHamlett Awarded 11 Regional Tier One Rankings by 2026 Best Law Firms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MichieHamlett earned 11 Regional Tier 1 rankings in the 2026 Best Law Firms, U.S. edition, including six in Charlottesville and five in Roanoke.In Charlottesville, the firm received Regional Tier 1 recognition for Family Law; Litigation – Trusts and Estates; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs; and Real Estate Law.In Roanoke, the firm earned Regional Tier 1 rankings for Appellate Practice; Commercial Litigation; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.Additional honors include Regional Tier 2 in Charlottesville for Trusts and Estates as well as Regional Tier 3 in Charlottesville for Commercial Litigation and in Roanoke for Construction Law.“These rankings reflect the work our teams do for clients every day across Virginia,” said J. Gregory Webb , partner of MichieHamlett. “We’re proud to be recognized in practice areas that matter to families, individuals, and businesses, and we appreciate the colleagues and clients who participated in the process.”MichieHamlett is a Virginia law firm with offices in Charlottesville and Roanoke. The firm represents individuals, families and businesses in personal injury and medical malpractice, products liability, appeals, family law, criminal defense, Title IX, business and corporate matters, construction, real estate, and wills, trusts and estates in state and federal courts across Virginia.Best Law Firms, published by Best Lawyers, reports results on a tiered basis when firms are separated by small score differences. Rankings combine client and professional reference feedback with firm-submitted information and practice-area evaluations by location.Learn more about MichieHamlett at https://www.michiehamlett.com/ ###About MichieHamlettMichieHamlett is a full-service Virginia law firm serving individuals, families, and businesses from offices in Charlottesville and Roanoke. For more than 75 years, the firm’s trial lawyers have represented clients in personal injury and medical malpractice, products liability, appeals, family law, criminal defense, Title IX, business and corporate matters, construction, real estate, and wills, trusts, and estate planning in state and federal courts across the Commonwealth.

