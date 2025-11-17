Germany contributes EUR 500,000 to strengthen developing economies' trade capacity

Germany's contribution will help finance the implementation of the WTO's technical assistance plan through capacity-building initiatives that enable government officials from developing economies to deepen their understanding of multilateral trade rules and strengthen the implementation of their WTO obligations. Since its establishment in 2001, the Global Trust Fund has facilitated approximately 2,800 training workshops.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "I thank Germany for its longstanding support for WTO technical assistance and capacity building. This latest contribution reinforces our shared commitment to empowering developing countries and LDCs in the multilateral trading system. This support enables these members to strengthen their technical expertise and advance their trade priorities more effectively."

Amb. Heidecke said: " Greater participation of developing countries in global trade strengthens a fair and inclusive multilateral trading system. Germany is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the WTO's Global Trust Fund."

Overall, Germany has contributed approximately CHF 27.1 million to the Global Trust Fund over nearly 25 years, demonstrating its long-standing and reliable commitment to inclusive and equitable international trade.