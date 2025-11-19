Reclaiming Health in a Wireless World: Father–Daughter Duo Pioneers EMR Protection Solutions for Electrosensitivity

Co-founders Jean-Marc and Magalie, whose shared passion for natural healing shaped EMR Sensitivity Ltd.

EMR Sensitivity Ltd brings EMR protection solutions and public education to support those navigating electrosensitivity in a modern wireless world.

Living with EMR sensitivity affects how people think, feel, and live. Our mission is to restore trust in the body’s resilience and help people thrive in a wireless world” — Jean-Marc

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMR Sensitivity Ltd , the award-winning company co-founded by father–daughter team Jean-Marc Degioanni and Magalie Degioanni, announces a pioneering approach to supporting individuals and animals affected by electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Combining lived experience, Eastern and Western healthcare traditions, and internationally validated EMR-neutralising technology, the company’s mission is to empower people to live healthier, calmer lives in today’s wireless environment.At the centre of this initiative is the Areca Plus Card™ , a precision-engineered EMR-neutralising card that has undergone in vivo (human) testing by the BION Institute in Slovenia — a scientific standard rarely met within the EMR protection industry. EMR Sensitivity Ltd complements its product line with monthly educational workshops to raise public awareness of EMR, its potential effects, and practical ways to minimise everyday exposure.A Father–Daughter Mission Rooted in Real ExperienceThe success of EMR Sensitivity Ltd is built on the shared journey of its founders.Jean-Marc Degioanni grew up in the French Alps, where chronic childhood illnesses led him to explore natural healing and develop a deep sensitivity to the subtle energies of the environment. Later in life, after moving to the UK and building a successful construction company, he developed severe electrosensitivity — experiencing headaches, insomnia, dizziness, and fatigue that disrupted both his work and daily life. Through meditation, energetic practices, and nature-based healing, he gradually recovered and dedicated himself to helping others facing similar challenges.Magalie, who grew up travelling with her father from the age of twelve to wellness events, natural health fairs, and energy-therapy trainings, developed the same passion for holistic wellbeing. Her professional path led her into Chinese Medicine, providing her with a strong foundation in Eastern physiology and the body's energetic systems. Together, father and daughter combine their complementary expertise to bridge natural medicine, modern science, and practical EMR solutions."Living with EMR sensitivity is not only physical — it affects how people think, feel, and interact with the world. Our mission is to restore trust in the body’s natural resilience and give people the tools they need to thrive in a wireless era" says Jean-Marc.The Areca Plus Card™: A Human-Tested Approach to EMR BalanceThe Areca Plus Card™ is designed to help neutralise disruptive EMR frequencies and support the body’s energetic balance throughout the day. Rather than blocking signals, the card harmonises surrounding electromagnetic fields, creating a more balanced environment for the user.The design concept can be understood as a protective energetic bubble: incoming disruptive frequencies are softened and stabilised through a specialised gold-filtering layer. The symbolic elements — two upward arms, a grounding base, and a central heart — represent the natural flow of energy: grounding into the Earth, passing through the heart, and supporting harmony in the body’s field.Each card is energised using Jean-Marc’s transmeditation technique, a natural ability he developed during his childhood in the mountains, where nature became his primary teacher. This meditative method allows him to charge up to 1,000 cards in 20 minutes, stabilising the cards’ frequencies for long-term use.Education: A Core Pillar of EMR Sensitivity LtdBeyond products, EMR Sensitivity Ltd is committed to equipping the public with knowledge. Their monthly workshops provide accessible guidance on:* What EMR is and how it interacts with the body* common signs of EMR sensitivity* practical home adjustments to reduce unnecessary exposure* balanced approaches for living well with technology“We are not anti-technology,” adds Magalie. “We are pro-awareness. Our goal is to help people use technology more mindfully, so they can enjoy modern life without compromising their wellbeing.”A Shared Vision for a Healthier FutureTogether, Jean-Marc and Magalie represent two generations united by a shared purpose: to support individuals and families in a fast-paced, hyperconnected world. Their combined expertise — naturopathy, homoeopathy, Chinese Medicine, and energy science — allows them to bridge traditional wisdom with modern innovation.EMR Sensitivity Ltd continues to serve a growing international community of individuals seeking clarity, protection, and peace of mind in a wireless age.About EMR Sensitivity LtdEMR Sensitivity Ltd is a UK-based wellness company dedicated to supporting individuals and animals experiencing the effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Through human-tested EMR-neutralising technology, educational workshops, and a holistic East–West healthcare approach, the company provides trusted solutions for modern living. Co-founded by Jean-Marc Degioanni and Magalie Degioanni, EMR Sensitivity Ltd is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, calmer, and more balanced lives in today’s hyperconnected world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.