V Financial Partners Awarded 2025 Business of the Year

AURORA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- V Financial Partners , an Ohio-based financial planning and insurance practice, has received the 2025 Business of the Year award from the Aurora, Ohio, Chamber of Commerce. Founder Tyson Vines and his family brought his nationally recognized and award-winning firm to Aurora in 2017. The business was founded in 2012, and has locations in Independence and Lakewood, while being headquartered in Aurora at their newly renovated building at 238 E Garfield Road that opened in mid-2025.The nomination for the Business of the Year award came from fellow local business owners, with the nomination highlighting significant contributions to the Aurora Schools Foundation – an investment in the future of the city’s youth – as well as continual support of the local church community, food insecurity challenges, grief counseling, and financial literacy programs.“I’m blown away by this award,” Vines said. “I don’t do this work for the recognition, and I haven’t been a member of the Chamber for very long. When we moved our business headquarters here, I never imagined this. We’ve been quietly growing while trying to love people well and make this already wonderful community even better. I’m honestly just so grateful.”V Financial Partners’ team of seven people and their families will be attending the award luncheon in early December with community leadership and state representatives. Learn more about V Financial Partners on their website: https://vfinancialpartners.com ABOUT V FINANCIAL PARTNERS:V Financial Partners is a financial planning, insurance, and wealth management practice dedicated to Loving People Through Finance™ and caring for their financial future. They specialize in working with families and business owners across the U.S. Tyson Vines has been recognized by Forbes/SHOOK as a Best in State Top Financial Security Professional* annually from 2021 to 2025.DISCLOSURES:Tyson Vines is a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. V Financial Partners is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC, NYLIFE Securities LLC, or its affiliates.*Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2025/07/10/methodology-americas-top-financial-security-professionals-2025/

