HIP Video Promo Presents: Blackstate premieres new music video "#FollowMe" on Music-News.com

Blackstate Channels Video Game Intensity and Razor-Sharp Wit on "#FollowMe"

SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some artists, from the moment they start making music, know exactly where they belong and stay rooted there for life. Others are more like split-personality musicians—caught in the middle, torn between creative visions, breathing life into both. For two decades, Filip Tasevski-Fitz was fully immersed in the DIY hardcore and punk scene—relishing the rush of tearing up stages with North Macedonian punk powerhouse The Beginnings. But Tasevski-Fitz is a designer at heart, the kind of artist who thrives on experimentation, innovation, and upending expectations. A streak of existentialism runs through Blackstate: a limitless outlet and experimental project shaped by the Skopje underground, laced with gripping synthesizer textures, razor-sharp wit, and an uncanny knack for unearthing deep-dwelling demons. Now, with The Beginnings gearing up for a new chapter—one poised to take their notoriety to the next level—it only makes sense for Blackstate to double down on versatility and bring out the big guns. From here on out, every release promises to sharpen, refine, redefine, and electrify their daring signature style. Whatever comes next, it certainly won’t play by the rules.

At this point, it’s hardly a new revelation that people everywhere are irreversibly glued to their phones—but that doesn’t make it any less painful when Tasevski-Fitz holds up a mirror to the current state of reality. “#FollowMe” is an unapologetic jab at those no longer willing or able to engage with the “boring, boring reality” beyond the screen—a growing crowd of fame-hungry influencers and would-be social media sensations chasing glamour and glory online. Though the subject matter is equal parts cringe-inducing and spine-chilling, Tasevski-Fitz’s buoyant melody feels like stepping into a high-intensity video game, that split second when the enemies are just around the corner and adrenaline completely takes over. He gets straight into the headspace of those “losing it and losing out”—people more concerned with capturing the perfect selfie than having a real conversation. While it may seem like a sharp left turn, “#FollowMe” fits like a glove in Blackstate’s canon—a biting, delightful parody wrapped up in the refrain of a generation pixelated and digitized into oblivion.

Curating a dedicated social media following is a full-time job—and it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes effort to keep the illusion of a fun-filled, flawless existence from shattering. As Tasevski-Fitz steps into the role of one of these clout-chasers, anyone who spends time on social media will find the playful, over-dramatized scenarios in the “#FollowMe” music video eerily familiar—from the cleverly-angled livestream setups, to podcast rooms filled with propped-up mics and fake plants, to the loyal crews who dare not steal a single second in the spotlight. If these “influencers” are the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Tasevski-Fitz is the one pulling back the curtain, revealing just how absurd the modern media circus has become. But once the cheetah print fur coat goes on, he’s just another schmuck “living his best life,” so far untethered from reality, he might never come back.

