Dr. Nazeera Dawood Wins Trailblazer of the Year and WBE Advocate of the Year at GWBC® 25th Anniversary

Dr. Nazeera Dawood with the awards Vendorship Inc Team members at the GWBC Awards event

Vendorship Inc. CEO & Founder, Dr. Nazeera Dawood is recognized for visionary leadership and advocacy at the GWBC® 25th Anniversary Celebration.

I share these honors with the Vendorship team and our clients. This recognition reflects the dedication of the Vendorship team and the trust of our clients.” — Dr. Nazeera Dawood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Founder and CEO of Vendorship Inc., has been honored with two major recognitions at the Greater Women’s Business Council® (GWBC®) 25th Anniversary Celebration: the 2025 Trailblazer of the Year Award and the 2025 WBE Advocate of the Year Award. These awards recognize outstanding women leaders who advance innovation, access, and economic impact for women-owned businesses across the region.

The milestone 25th Anniversary event celebrated GWBC®’s commitment to supporting and certifying Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Dr. Dawood’s achievements reflect her long-standing dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs, strengthening supplier ecosystems, and expanding opportunities in government contracting.

Dr. Dawood’s leadership has been recognized widely across Georgia. The Atlanta City Council officially declared March 7 as “Dr. Nazeera Dawood Day,” honoring her contributions to economic empowerment and community advancement. Fulton County Government proclaimed May 17 as “Vendorship Appreciation Day,” and the Georgia State House adopted House Resolution 591 acknowledging her public service, civic leadership, and model of inclusive entrepreneurship.

As Trailblazer of the Year, Dr. Dawood is recognized for reshaping business landscapes through innovation and impact. Her professional journey from medicine and public health into public-sector innovation and social entrepreneurship has influenced government procurement, community development, and equitable access to economic opportunity.

As WBE Advocate of the Year, she is celebrated for her active mentorship, hands-on support, and commitment to elevating women-owned businesses. Through coaching, capacity-building workshops, proposal guidance, and certification support, she has helped numerous WBEs strengthen readiness and successfully compete in public-sector markets.

Under Dr. Dawood’s leadership, Vendorship Inc. has become a trusted resource for businesses seeking government contracting success. The firm has supported over 200 clients across sectors, helped secure more than $200 million in government contracts, managed over 2,000 + RFP submissions with a 100% acceptance rate, and provided guidance on certifications including WBE, MBE, GSA, 8(a), and ISO/SOC compliance.

“Receiving both the Trailblazer of the Year and WBE Advocate of the Year awards is an honor I share with the entire Vendorship team and our clients,” said Dr. Dawood. “Our mission has always been to create access and opportunity for women-owned businesses across all industries, and we will continue to do this work with purpose and passion.”

About GWBC®

The Greater Women’s Business Council® (GWBC®) is the leading provider of certification, development programs, and corporate partnerships for Women’s Business Enterprises in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Celebrating 25 years of impact, GWBC® remains committed to expanding opportunities and elevating women-owned businesses across the region.

About Vendorship Inc.

Vendorship Inc. is an Atlanta-based coaching firm specializing in government contracting strategy, proposal development, certification support, and business development services. The company empowers businesses of all sizes and industries to secure government contracts, strengthen operational readiness, and achieve sustainable growth. Learn more at www.vendorship.net

