Beacon Legacy Law Named to Law Firm 500 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Founding Attorney John J. Mangan, Jr.

Beacon Legacy Law secures 6th Law Firm 500 award, reflecting continued growth and client-centered estate planning, succession, probate & trust administration.

This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to helping clients secure their families, businesses, and futures. We’re proud to make a lasting difference in our community.” — Founding Attorney John J. Mangan Jr., Esq.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Legacy Law, a premier Florida firm specializing in estate planning , business succession, and probate & trust administration law, has once again earned a place among the fastest-growing law firms in the United States. The firm was named to the 2025 Law Firm 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, recognizing its continued growth, innovation, and client-centered service.The Law Firm 500 Award honors law firms nationwide that demonstrate outstanding expansion and commitment to excellence. Beacon Legacy Law’s ongoing recognition reflects the firm’s dedication to helping Florida families and business owners protect their legacies with clarity, compassion, and confidence.“We’re honored to be recognized for the sixth year in a row,” said Founding Attorney John J. Mangan Jr., Esq. “This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to helping clients secure their families, businesses, and futures. We’re proud to make a lasting difference in our community and throughout Florida’s Treasure Coast.”Since its founding, Beacon Legacy Law has grown through personal referrals and long-term client relationships. The firm proudly serves clients across Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach Counties and across all of Florida offering comprehensive legal planning tailored to each client’s needs. From developing custom estate plans to guiding business owners through succession planning and probate & trust administration, the firm combines legal precision with genuine care.Beacon Legacy Law’s consistent growth and client trust underscore its mission to provide practical, compassionate guidance for individuals, families, and entrepreneurs at every stage of life.For more information about Beacon Legacy Law or to schedule a Vision Meeting , visit www.palmcitylawyer.com or call 772-238-7949.About Beacon Legacy LawBeacon Legacy Law provides comprehensive estate planning, business succession, and probate & trust administration services to individuals, families, and business owners across Florida. The firm’s personalized approach ensures every client’s goals, values, and legacy are protected for generations to come. Home Office: 901 SW Martin Downs Blvd., Ste 205, Palm City, Fl 34990.

