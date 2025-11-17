Expert Shares Simple Strategies for Staying Healthy While Managing Holiday Spending

Photo courtesy of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio Photo courtesy of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio Photo courtesy of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Jennifer Scherer explains how small, strategic choices in food, fitness, and finances can create long-term well-being.

FREDERICKSBURG , VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scan the current headlines, and it's easy to see that people have a lot of financial issues to consider. There are shutdowns, furloughs, people not being paid, and others struggling to figure out how they will get through the next month. Meanwhile, a recent Gallup poll reports that people plan to spend around the same amount on gifts this holiday season as they did last year, around $1,000. Being able to stick to a holiday wellness budget will help people ease through the rest of the year and put them on a solid track for the New Year.

"This is the time of the year when people feel the financial pinch, and it can cause problems," said Jennifer Scherer, a registered dietitian nutritionist, medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer, and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. "The good news is that by taking action now to plan things out, you can help to ensure things stay on track over the holidays.”

Pre-planning can go a long way toward helping families stay on track with their food, fitness, and finances as the season moves forward. A bit of preparation can go a long way toward ensuring that the urge to overspend, overeat, and neglect physical activity doesn't arise.

Here are some small strategies to take to keep things in check this season, which will help ensure long-term well-being:

• Cook at home. Dining out is a leisure activity that many people enjoy, but it has become costly and can push budgets over the edge. In October 2025, Business Insider reported that inflation was a top concern for restaurant operators, who are passing the higher costs on to diners. They report that nearly half of all restaurants plan to raise menu prices, with some even considering higher increases to make dining out more expensive. Making food at home can save a significant amount of money and often results in healthier options.

• Keep moving. People often push exercise aside as they become busier during the holidays. This can lead to weight gain and a loss of wellness as the New Year approaches. Make a goal to stay physically active and make it non-negotiable, because health and wellness are at stake now and in the long run.

• Manage stress. The American Psychological Association reports that 41% of people say their stress increases during the holiday season, and interferes with their ability to enjoy the time. Stress is detrimental to one's health and wellness and can lead to making poor financial decisions. Take the time to do things daily that will help reduce stress, such as exercising, meditating, journaling, reading, or crocheting.

• Simplify each area. This is the time of year to seek simplicity, which means doing less. Having a shorter to-do list will reduce stress, lead to less spending, and provide more time for feeling joyful. Look for ways to live simply during this time, which will help reduce the noise and chaos. This is an ideal time to return to the basics.

• Invest time. Rather than overspending and overeating, invest time. Giving someone time and attention is going to be the most valuable thing, and it doesn't rack up the credit card bill. Spend time playing games, taking a walk, watching a movie together, etc. Discover activities to do with loved ones that won't cost money but will help improve their well-being.

“Getting through the season without overspending, going into debt, and gaining five pounds doesn’t just happen," added Scherer. "With some effort, we can remain mindful of our intentions and efforts, so we sail into the New Year feeling good and being focused.”

At Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, a registered dietitian nutritionist works with individuals to evaluate and devise a personalized plan tailored to meet their specific needs. Their services are available in person and virtually, with therapy including a review of past dietary habits, medical history, physical measurements, and food preferences. They help clients establish realistic goals and provide techniques to stay on track to achieve them. They also help with accountability to keep people progressing. They offer several nutrition coaching plans, each with a variety of objectives, including some that provide hands-on cooking guidance.

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio has helped many people through its semi-private sessions, which focus on Pilates and strength training. They also help with mobility, and focus on fall reset. They are a boutique studio that focuses on quality, providing a more personalized instruction approach, social support, and luxury amenities. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers two locations, and its reformer Pilates fitness training program is a fun and unique exercise method with many benefits. The reformer can be used while sitting, standing, or lying down, providing a great workout. The program helps with strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, core control, and other key areas. FFS is excited to announce they are now a Medicare provider. Also, Jennifer Scherer and her husband, Jeff Smith, have a podcast focusing on holistic wellness and financial planning for retirement. The Fitness & Finance Radio podcast offers a look at essential topics to know about keeping healthy and how it can impact their overall finances in retirement. To learn more about Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, visit the site: https://www.fburgfitness.com or Fitness & Finance Radio, visit https://fitnessfinancepro.com/.

About Fredericksburg Fitness Studio

Founded in 2008, Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers private, customized health and fitness programs designed to meet each client’s unique needs. By appointment only, the studio provides a comprehensive range of services including medical exercise, personal training, and Pilates—with expert instruction on reformer, chair, tower, CoreAlign, and master-level Pilates. Clients also have access to nutrition support with a registered dietitian, as well as recovery services such as acupressure, massage, and assisted stretching. This integrated approach promotes strength, flexibility, balance, core control, and overall well-being. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio is proud to accept Medicare and is committed to helping clients improve their health, recover safely, and thrive at every stage of life. To learn more, visit www.fburgfitness.com

