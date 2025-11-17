AIxMed and ASCT Partnership

Advancing Digital Pathology Education with AI-Powered Tools

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIxMed, a recognized innovator in AI diagnostics for urine cytology, and the American Society for Cytology (ASCT), announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance ASCT’s educational offering in digital cytology by integrating AIxMed’s specialized AIxURO technology into their curriculum, preparing the next generation of Cytologists for both traditional and digital microscopy.AIxURO Technology IntegrationAIxMed’s AIxURO solution is specifically developed to assist in the analysis of non-invasive urine cytology specimens. Its primary goal is to improve both diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in the assessment of bladder cancer. The AIxURO software is capable of accurately identifying suspicious and atypical cells from urine samples, utilizing The Paris System (TPS) for Reporting Urinary Cytology. These capabilities are designed to support clinical decision-making, potentially reducing the need for invasive procedures such as cystoscopies, increasing patient compliance, and promoting more cost-effective healthcare delivery.Statements from LeadershipShea Murphy MS, CT(ASCP) of ASCT, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to partner with AIxMed and add their expertise in urine cytology to our growing portfolio of educational tools. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to integrating valuable AI capabilities that meet the specific needs in training our future Cytologists.”Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed, also commented on the collaboration: “We recognize ASCT as the premier organization for training the next generation of Cytologists. Our goal, through collaboration with ASCT, is to help students understand digital cytology and utilize AI generated diagnostic algorithms to improve their diagnostic capabilities. We are excited to provide an integrated and tested solution within their teaching workflow to allow ASCT to continue to achieve perform their mission.”For further information or to request a demonstration of these solutions, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.ASCT.com or www.aixmed.com About AIxMedFounded in 2018, AIxMed is dedicated to transforming cancer diagnosis and monitoring through its computational cytology platform. The company digitizes 3D cytology samples rapidly and extracts clinical insights to improve patient care. Its flagship application, AIxURO, aids in bladder cancer diagnosis using The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS). Currently, AIxURO is available as a Research Use Only (RUO) application. More information can be found at AIxMed.com.About ASCTThe American Society for Cytology (ASCT) is a collective voice for the profession and is committed to defining and promoting the profession of cytology. The organization, develops practice standards; Monitors and evaluates legislative/regulatory issues and emerging technologies affecting the profession; and provides unique, practical educational opportunities pertinent to the practice of cytology.

