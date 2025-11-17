Easy as HGV Calls for Broader Industry Recruitment After Data Shows Women 7.7% More Likely to Pass HGV Test

FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New analysis of DVSA data by national training provider Easy as HGV reveals that women are outperforming men in HGV licence testing, offering an important insight into how the logistics sector could tackle its ongoing driver shortage.

For the 2024/25 financial year, female candidates achieved a 67.7% pass rate, compared with 60% for men - a 7.7 percentage point difference that highlights opportunities to learn from what’s working in training and recruitment.

“This isn’t just a gender statistic, it’s a signal about what drives success,” said Joanne Hicks, Co-CEO of Easy as HGV.

“Our female candidates often show exceptional focus and consistency through training, which tells us a lot about how the wider industry can support and retain all new drivers more effectively.”

An Industry Under Pressure

According to Logistics UK’s 2025 Compliance Report, there are now 293,714 registered HGV drivers, down from 315,000 in 2023 — a 7% decline. With the RHA forecasting a need to recruit 40,000 new drivers annually for the next five years, the sector must focus on improving recruitment and retention across every demographic.

While just 1% of current HGV drivers are women, Easy as HGV believes that attracting a more diverse pool of candidates, and understanding why some groups perform better, is key to strengthening the industry overall.

Improving Access and Retention

Easy as HGV identifies several areas for improvement that would benefit all drivers entering the profession:

Better facilities: More secure, well-lit, and hygienic service areas for drivers on the road.

Flexible work options: Shifts and routes that support work-life balance for everyone.

Visibility and mentorship: Promoting diverse success stories across company and industry channels.

Modern fleets: Vehicles equipped with power steering, automatic transmission, and advanced safety features.

“We’re proud that Easy as HGV is a 50/50 organisation by gender, with women in senior leadership and training roles,” Hicks added.

“Diversity strengthens performance. The higher female pass rate is a reminder that broadening who we attract into the industry makes business sense — it raises standards for everyone.”

Easy as HGV provides flexible, nationwide driver training in modern vehicles, delivered by a diverse team of instructors.

For training enquiries, visit www.easyashgv.co.uk or call 0800 970 8447.

