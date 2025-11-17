Gov. Janet Mills and Community Leaders Celebrate New Path to Homeownership in Maine for Middle-Income Wage Earners

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (second from left), Westbrook Mayor David Morse and Domus executives at a groundbreaking ceremony for Clover Terraces, a new workforce housing development in Westbrook, Maine.

Clover Terraces by Domus will provide 45 new attainable homes created specifically to address need for workforce housing in the state

These homes will provide an affordable option of homeownership for people who otherwise would have been priced out of the market.” — Jack Soley, Domus Principal

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine Gov. Janet Mills, community leaders, and other stakeholders recently celebrated a new path to homeownership for middle-income homebuyers at a groundbreaking ceremony for Clover Terraces – 45 new attainable homes created specifically to address the critical need for more workforce housing in the state.

Clover Terraces is the first project of Domus, a joint venture between three Maine-based developers: Avesta Housing, the largest nonprofit affordable housing developer in northern New England; Jack Soley, a longtime developer of residential and commercial projects in the Portland area; and Hebert Construction, a fourth-generation, family-owned construction firm. The partners have more than 150 years of combined experience in producing quality homes.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create a new model enticing other developers to consider building workforce housing,” Soley said. “By proving that we can successfully finance, build and market these units, we hope to show a viable path forward without subsidies. … We hope that these Domus homes will provide an affordable option of homeownership for people who otherwise would have been priced out of the market.”

Clover Terraces condominiums are part of a new residential housing campus in Westbrook that also includes Seavey Terraces, 65 apartments developed by Soley and Hebert Construction, and Seavey Crossing, an Avesta Housing development under construction that will create 61 affordable rental homes for people ages 55 and older. With the addition of Clover Terraces, the campus will offer a variety of housing opportunities for people of different ages, occupations and income levels.

“Every person in Maine at every stage of their life deserves to rent or buy a home that is right for them – the right size for their family at the right affordability,” said Gov. Mills. “Our state has been at the forefront of housing ingenuity in this country because we know it will take creative thinking to build comfortable affordable housing for all who need it and want it in Maine. This campus is a perfect example – more than 160 units for rent and for sale (to) students, seniors and working families, both in the public and private sectors.”

Scheduled for completion in spring 2027, Clover Terraces will provide attainable homes not just for the initial buyers, but for those that follow. The one- and two-bedroom condos are energy efficient and compact, making them ideal for those seeking a high-quality place to live and build equity. The sales prices have been set at a level that will be affordable to households with average incomes, and the design will naturally keep the cost of purchase and ongoing maintenance within reach.

“Clover Terraces will help folks today who are trying to find an affordable home to purchase – and many more individuals well into the future,” said Avesta Housing President & CEO Jennifer Hawkins. “The businesses nearby will benefit from increased patrons, and the City of Westbrook benefits from new residents. New homes are a win for all.”

The Westbrook development is just the beginning in Domus’ ongoing mission to provide safe, quality, attainable workforce housing, said Soley – the partnership is working on similar projects in Freeport and Rockland, and both are expected to be under construction in 2026.

For more information about Clover Terraces, visit cloverterraces.com. For more information about Domus, visit domusdwellings.com.

Event participants throw symbolic shovels of dirt at the Nov. 12 groundbreaking celebration of Clover Terraces, a new workforce housing development in Westbrook, Maine. (L–R): Avesta Housing President & CEO Jennifer Hawkins, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Hebert Construction CEO Tim Hebert, Westbrook Mayor David Morse, Hebert Construction COO Simon Hebert and developer Jack Soley. (Photo by Rod Harmon/Domus)

About Domus

Domus LLC is a mission-driven organization dedicated to developing and selling high-quality, energy-efficient homes tailored for middle-income earners. We believe that homeownership creates long-term financial and community stability and offers the potential for wealth creation. Our focus is to address the critical need for affordable workforce housing and empower first-time homebuyers. www.domusdwellings.com

