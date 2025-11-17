TempAI Emerges from Stealth to Define the Real-Time Sales Enablement Category

Real-Time Sales Enablement in action.

Founded by former Carta, DocuSign, NetSuite, and Nasdaq leader Tim Gunderson; co-founded by Offline Studio, the venture-builder arm of Offline Ventures.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TempAI emerges from stealth with the launch of its real-time AI sales enablement platform, built to change how modern sales teams operate. The company is founded by veteran GTM executive Tim Gunderson and co-founded by James Hamilton and Offline Studio, the venture-building arm of Offline Ventures. TempAI helps revenue teams work smarter in the moments that decide outcomes.TempAI is backed by Offline Studio’s executive team, which includes former leaders from Google, Dropbox, and Coinbase. Advisors include veteran operators from Gong, UiPath, Dropbox, and CoverMyMeds, including Jackie Durdun, Debbie Dunnam, and Erica Conroy.A Shift From Reporting to Real-Time ActionMost sales tools look backward. They summarize what happened, package the story into dashboards, and leave the interpretation to managers and reps. TempAI takes a different path. It listens to live sales conversations, reads the signals as they emerge, and delivers guidance in the moment when it can influence a deal.“Our team has built the tool I always wanted to exist,” said Tim Gunderson, Founder & CEO of TempAI. “After years leading GTM teams, I saw the same problem again and again. Salespeople were buried under tools that told them what already happened instead of helping them act in real time. TempAI is that missing piece. It listens, learns, and helps reps respond when it matters most.”TempAI integrates with communication tools to surface answers, insights, documents, and discovery prompts while a call is happening. It works like a digital sales engineer in every meeting and a manager over your shoulder, giving reps accuracy and confidence when they need it most.A Team Built for GTM, Product, and Company CreationFounder & CEO Tim Gunderson brings more than two decades of experience leading revenue teams in SaaS and enterprise technology. He previously served as Head of New Business at Carta, Senior Director of Business Development at DocuSign and NetSuite during hypergrowth phases, and Managing Director at Nasdaq, where he led new listings across global capital markets.James Hamilton, Offline EIR and TempAI Co-Founder & Advisor, has worked across venture capital and digital industries. He spent years as an early-stage investor with Progress Ventures and Meridian Health Ventures and is Co-Founder & Partner at oakpool, a marketing and technology firm. He brings an operator’s discipline and an investor’s lens to TempAI’s product, team design, and go-to-market structure.“We are strong believers in the future of human-in-the-loop AI systems,” said Hamilton. “Some functions will eventually be automated entirely, but our mission with TempAI has been the opposite. We want to build a system that amplifies human intuition and the power of interpersonal connection, not one that replaces it.”TempAI was co-created and capitalized by Offline Studio, the venture-studio arm of Offline Ventures. The studio partners directly with operators to build companies from zero, providing design, engineering, and capital support.Early Customers Validate the VisionTempAI is already in use by a group of pilot customers, including Miso Robotics."TempAI empowers our sales team at Miso Robotics to confidently answer complex technical questions about kitchen automation in real-time,” said Miso’s VP of Sales, Rodney Guerrero. “For a product like Flippy, eliminating follow-up calls and delivering consistent messaging on the first conversation is a game-changer for building trust and closing deals faster."A New Category: Real-Time AI Sales EnablementSales enablement has traditionally been retrospective. TempAI introduces a new category built around immediacy and intelligence in the flow of conversation.For reps: in-call prompts, contextual recommendations, and real-time access to the right information.For leaders: confidence that every rep is selling from the same foundation.For organizations: a unified intelligence layer that lifts consistency, confidence, and close rates.As AI becomes central to modern GTM strategy, TempAI helps teams move from reacting to anticipating. Insights become active tools, not static artifacts.Why This Moment MattersAI copilots are reshaping how teams work and make decisions. In sales, timing and context determine outcomes. Static dashboards cannot keep pace with the rhythm of modern conversations. TempAI represents the next chapter: AI that acts with the rep, not after the fact.AvailabilityTempAI is now open to the public. Individual reps can sign up here. GTM and enterprise teams can schedule a demo

