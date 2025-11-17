DFW Water Well Expert to present 'Technology & Profit' seminar at National Groundwater Association Conference

DFW'S #1 Water Well Service Jason Flynt is a subject matter expert on Texas Groundwater

"Technology and Profit are More Connected Than You Think" seminar at National Groundwater Association Conference during December Groundwater Week in New Orleans

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Flynt, President of Barco Well Service , LP—a water well service provider located in North Texas—will give a seminar to the National Groundwater Association during their annual conference in December. Members seeking continuing education credits for their respective licenses can learn how technology and profit are “more connected than you think.” Mr. Flynt and his wife, Lindsay, have owned the water well drilling, repair, maintenance, and inspections company since 2011 and have grown from a three-technician service company to employing a full-time staff of 27 currently. The expansion of our well company in the DFW Metroplex is no coincidence; for us, this progress is strongly linked to our adoption of technology. We have serviced over 5,000 wells all over North Texas, Flynt said, “and had to shift our focus from drilling and groundwater extraction to water conservation and management as the demand for water has skyrocketed in recent years.”The broader water industry in Texas has also begun to feel the demand swell throughout the state with population growth, especially as groundwater is in the news more often in recent months. The Flynt family acquired the company in 2011, which operated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and North Texas for over thirty years. Under their leadership, Barco Well Service also spawned Barco Resource Management, a consulting firm that manages water assets for many residential, commercial, and agricultural groundwater users with wells ranging from 100 feet deep to over 1,800 feet. Barco Well Service has also expanded regionally with locations in Justin, Southlake, and Frisco.“We have drilled over 700 wells under our TDLR License and completed just under $60 million in well work and drilling since we purchased Barco 14 years ago,” Jason Flynt explained. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is the regulating agency for well drillers and pump installers all over the state.Flynt also co-founded Resource Monitor, Inc., a water conservation, and technology company that allows well owners to monitor and manage their water source from a phone or computer. “Resource Monitor was founded to promote water management and conservation, and since inception- the Resource Monitor app and cellular connected water meters have measured over 2.6 billion gallons of water in 7 states.” He went on to explain, “Resource Monitor was conceived because we could not find the technology or tools that suited us in the water industry, so we created something that does. The difference between us and the other tech companies out there- is that we are water guys that got into technology, not tech guys that decided to get into the water business. Because we are industry professionals, we are constantly involved in conversations about groundwater."Jason Flynt holds a Texas state license as a water well driller and pump installer (License #59359WPK), enabling him to oversee all aspects of water well construction and servicing. Barco Well Service is fully licensed and emphasizes compliance with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) standards for water well drillers.Additionally, Mr. Flynt is considered a Subject Matter Expert for TDLR and has been on the Exam Review Committee for the Driller/Installers license exams for 12 years and this past year was appointed to the TDLR General Advisory Board for Drillers and Pump Installers to help advise on rules, regulations, and administrative items for TDLR.Flynt is an active contributor to water well education and management. In the October 2025 issue of Water Well Journal (published by the National Ground Water Association), he is named as a presenter for “Constructive management and leveraging data sharing for mutual benefit” in the water sector. This highlights his role in advancing best practices for groundwater sustainability, a critical topic in Texas amid ongoing drought concerns and regulatory pressures from bodies like the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB). Mr. Flynt is also a board member and Assistant Secretary of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District located in North Texas.As the President of Barco Well Service, Flynt has steered the effort to positioned Barco as the “#1 water well service” in DFW, with a strong emphasis on employee education and licensing. “Our best customer is an educated customer. When most of our work happens hundreds of feet underground, we separate ourselves from our competitors by educating customers on how a well system works and the best, most efficient way to maintain it.”Education, he asserts - is re-defining the water well industry in North Texas. Based on his years in the market as an actual water well driller and service leader, Flynt has implemented company initiatives that are raising the standard for the industry in Texas. “We are investing in a trade that is vital to life, and those Tradesmen that look at water as an opportunity. Education, training, and investing in quality people is expensive, but if you think it is expensive to hire a professional, try hiring an amateur,” Flynt explained.As a lifelong DFW resident with prior experience in real estate development and public service as a Grapevine Firefighter/EMT, Flynt emphasizes that his years of working in and around water dependent projects and drilling in Texas aquifers sets his company apart from the recent influx of “for profit” corporations trying to establish a foothold in the Texas Water Well Industry. “There are a lot of nuances to what we do that are local or regional. It's going to be hard for a Venture-backed competitor to come in here from out of state and be as proficient as those of us that have lived it for most of our lives. We have built Barco Well Service on my personal philosophy that educating our customers and the industry is a collaborative effort and one that will advance efficiency and management of groundwater.

“Technology and Profit are More Connected Than You Think”

