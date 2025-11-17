Reality Meets Psychological Suspense in The Purple Ribbon, a Story Born from the Front Lines of Child Advocacy

The gripping new thriller from Kip Lyman follows three individuals whose past traumas, desires and decisions collide. As a guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent, Kip Lyman has seen the human cost of trauma and resilience up close. Now, she channels those experiences into her Amazon #1 Best Seller, The Purple Ribbon.

The Purple Ribbon is an unforgettable, emotionally charged story centered on two child advocates that’s as authentic as it is gripping.

A psychologically astute page-turner with intriguing twists … the narrative never dawdles.” — Kirkus Reviews

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kip Lyman has spent years standing beside children whose voices often go unheard. As a guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent, she’s witnessed both heartbreak and heroism — experiences that inspired her to write her Amazon #1 Best Seller, The Purple Ribbon, a suspense-filled drama grounded in emotional realism, with all the highs and lows that real life has to offer.

“You’re going to find yourself crying at some point; you’re going to be laughing out loud; you’re going to sit on the edge of your seat,” Lyman said. “You’re going to find yourself in a steamy romance, and then you’re going to cringe in horror when the secrets start to unfold.”

At the heart of The Purple Ribbon are two child advocates: Chelsea Whitlock, a guardian ad litem attorney fighting to safeguard the best interests of children removed from their homes, and Tyler Atwater, a volunteer drawn into her orbit. Their dedication to protecting others masks their own unresolved wounds — until a dangerous attraction and a shocking revelation threaten to destroy the lives they’ve worked to rebuild.

Across town, architect Scott Anderson seems to have it all: a successful career, a loving family and a life of stability. Yet a hidden darkness threatens everything he holds dear, forcing him to confront demons he never expected.

As the lives of these three individuals intersect, the narrative explores how secrets, decisions and past experiences can reshape the present — all culminating in a final twist that redefines everything readers thought they understood about The Purple Ribbon.

The Purple Ribbon unravels the hidden depths of trauma, choice and consequences with startling authenticity — a reflection of the author’s own years serving as a guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent. Lyman’s intimate understanding of how real people navigate moral gray zones gives the novel its searing realism and emotional power.

Kirkus Reviews praises the work as “a psychologically astute page-turner with intriguing twists … the narrative never dawdles.” College dean Rustin Moore calls it “Unnerving and unforgettable … it peels back the layers of its characters with chilling precision.”

A sequel to The Purple Ribbon is already in development.

About the Author

Kip Lyman launched her professional journey in 1990 as a legal assistant and certified paralegal. Two decades later, she co-founded a consulting firm focused on the safe use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, sharing her expertise nationwide. A guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent, she draws on years of personal and professional experience to explore human resilience, moral choices and the complexities of relationships. When she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her on the golf course, in her garden, or enjoying time with her children and grandchildren.

For more information, please visit www.kiplyman.com.

The Purple Ribbon

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Release Date: October 14, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8822988774

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Purple-Ribbon-Kip-Lyman/dp/B0FRBSJQQD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.