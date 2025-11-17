BioInVision Awarded SBIR Grant to Develop AI-based 3D Microscopic Imaging

AI-Segmentation of whole mouse tissues and organs with therapeutic cells overlaid

BioInVision has been awarded a $2.5M NIH SBIR grant to develop AI techniques for detecting healthy and diseased tissues from preclinical microscopic images.

This award is a testament to BioInVision’s continued quest to develop technology that reduces the cost and time spent in animal research and accelerate the advancement to clinical trials” — Debashish Roy

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-clinical imaging research company BioInVision has been awarded a $2.5M Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase 2 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company will use this two-year award to develop artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for detecting healthy and diseased tissues from preclinical microscopic images. The project is a collaboration with Dr. Susann Brady-Kalnay (co-Principal Investigator, Professor of Molecular Biology and Microbiology) and Dr. David Wald (Professor of Pathology) from Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH). Currently, there is no existing imaging technology for a combined whole organismal level screening and targeted tissue collection. To mitigate this, BioInVision will develop an AI-driven software powered by CryoViz Imaging. “This award is a testament to BioInVision’s continued quest to develop technology that reduces the cost and time spent in animal research, improve efficiency of the discovery phase of developing new drugs, and accelerate the advancement to clinical trials,” stated Debashish Roy, President and CEO of BioInVision. Madhu Gargesha, Vice-President of Research and Project Principal Investigator, added “Instead of focusing on a single organ, users can image an entire organism, capturing multiple organs in 3D in high-resolution. AI-based software will enable automatic tissue-focused investigation and section collection to study the impact of disease at a cellular and molecular level”.

This Phase 2 SBIR grant was awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

About BioInVision

BioInVision is a privately held biotechnology company offering imaging instrumentation and methodologies critical to pre-clinical studies and AI-powered software for clinical applications such as cardiac CT perfusion. The patented CryoViz cryo-imaging technology is sold as an instrument and service for a variety of biomedical applications including stem cells, cancer, drug discovery, etc. Its global customers include life-scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; hospitals and reference laboratories.

BioInVision is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

