UK MGA Century Underwriting secures Landmark Long-Term Capacity Partnership with Antares Insurance Company Limited

Century Underwriting

This presents a transformational deal to drive underwriting expansion, product innovation, and sustainable growth across specialty lines.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century Underwriting , a leading UK-based Managing General Agent specialising in commercial motor fleets, today announced the signing of a long-term capacity agreement with Antares, a top-tier insurance and reinsurance group.The long-term, strategic, partnership provides Century, and it sub brand ‘Cognition’, with substantial committed capacity, enabling accelerated growth in existing portfolios and the launch of innovative new products tailored to meet evolving market needs.“This partnership delivers a transformational advance in Century’s ongoing evolution,” said Guy Fraser Chief Executive Officer. “With Antares’s long-term commitment and market-leading expertise, we are uniquely positioned to scale our specialist underwriting, deliver greater value to brokers and policyholders, and to lead innovation in underserved segments.”The agreement includes advanced data analytics collaboration, real-time portfolio monitoring, and joint product development initiatives, ensuring agile responses to market dynamics and regulatory changes.“Antares Insurance Company Limited is an increasingly significant part of our strategic growth ambitions,” said Pantelis Koulovasilopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Antares Retail. “As we pursue expansion opportunities, our priority is clear: uphold rigorous underwriting standards, deliver superior customer outcomes, and build partnerships that create lasting value.”“At AICL, we partner with businesses that consistently demonstrate underwriting discipline and deep market insight. Following a comprehensive due diligence process, our decision to support Century reflects our confidence in their team and strategy, and our shared commitment to resilience and client-focused solutions.”Effective 1 December 2025, the new partnership with Antares strengthens Century’s position in the market as a trusted MGA partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

