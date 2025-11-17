5K & Half-Marathon to Raise Awareness for Sensory Accessibility and Inclusion

KultureCity 2024 race at start line

Second Annual PRG KultureCity Birmingham Race Set for November 22, 2025

This race is more than miles, it’s a movement.Starting at historic Steam Plant, this race symbolizes transformation. What was once a source of power for our city now becomes a beacon of hope&inclusion” — Michele Kong, M.D., MBA

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual PRG KultureCity Birmingham Race, presented by Pihakis Restaurant Group (PRG) and hosted by KultureCity, will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, bringing together runners, walkers, families, and community supporters for either a 5K or Half Marathon . Both distances are USATF-certified.Proceeds from the event support KultureCity’s mission to create Sensory Inclusiveenvironments and promote accessibility for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a first-time participant, this event offers an exciting, flat, fast course through Birmingham’s vibrant cityscape, a perfect setup for a personal best and a personal statement of inclusion. Beyond the finish line, participants will become part of a movement: raising awareness, promoting belonging and supporting a future where everyone has the opportunity to participate without barriers.We thank our sponsors for believing in this mission and helping to make this race possible. Key sponsors include:• Title Sponsor : Pihakis Restaurant Group• VIP Tent Sponsor: The Mighty Knights• Platinum Sponsors: Cadence Chiropractic, Hibbett, UAB Medicine, Gymijet, Resbiotic Nutrition• Silver & Bronze Sponsors, Booth & Water Station Sponsors, and more (see full list at https://www.kulturecity.org/birmingham-race-2025/ “This race is more than miles, it’s a movement. Starting at the historic Steam Plant, this race symbolizes transformation. What was once a source of power for our city now becomes a beacon of hope, inclusion, and belonging. Every step from that starting line tells the story of Birmingham’s heart: that we rise together, we move together, and we build a world where every person belongs.”— Michele Kong, M.D., MBA, Co-Founder of KultureCityPihakis Restaurant Group CEO, Joshua Gentry says, “inclusion is a core tenet of ours at Pihakis Restaurant Group, and to partner with KultureCity and to highlight the community we all serve gives us a ton of pride. Proud of our community, whether it be health, ability, or geographical, and proud to be on a team with a dynamic group like KultureCity.”“As physicians, we see every day how inclusion and accessibility can transform lives and open doors to better health and well-being. The PRG KultureCity Birmingham Race reflects values we hold deeply at UAB Medicine—compassion, connection, and community. We’re proud to support this effort.” — Cheri Canon, M.D., Chief Physician Executive, UAB Medicine; President, UA Health Services FoundationHibbett is proud to sponsor the KultureCity Race in Birmingham on November 22 and to support their inspiring mission to make the nevers possible,” said Sarah Wangaard, Vice President, Marketing at Hibbett. “At Hibbett, we believe in the power of community, and we’re honored to stand with KultureCity in breaking barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to participate and thrive in moments like these.”Stefany Nieto, EVP Growth at Resbiotic says, “At resbiotic, we believe that health and inclusion go hand in hand. Supporting KultureCity and this year’s 5K is a meaningful way to celebrate community, movement, and accessibility for all. Our mission has always been to help people feel and function their best through science-backed wellness, and that starts with creating spaces where everyone can thrive.”Event Details• When: Saturday, November 22, 2025• Distances: 5K and Half Marathon (13.1 miles) – both USATF certified.• Where: Birmingham, Alabama (route details will be shared with registrants)• Registration: Open now at www.kulturecity.org/birmingham-race-2025 • Additional highlights: Finishers will receive custom medals; top overall and age‐group awards; post–race celebration party and community engagement opportunities.Get involved by registering to run or walk the 5K or half marathon. Form a team and invite friends, family, and colleagues to join and fundraise. Volunteer on race day: support water stations, cheer zones, registration, logistics. Help spread the word—share on social media, your networks, and encourage others to join the mission.We look forward to welcoming you on November 22. Let’s run together for inclusion, awareness, and a world where no one is left behind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.