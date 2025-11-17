Snow Black: Thom Erb Unleashes a Frozen Nightmare in a Gripping Tale of Horror and Survival

Photo of Author Thom Erb Logo for Horror Writers Association Member

When an ancient evil awakens beneath a winter storm, one man must confront the darkness that threatens to consume an entire town.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Snow Black, a chilling novel where nature’s fury collides with ancient evil in a small Western New York town, Thom Erb’s latest release promises to grip readers from the first flake of snow to the final, blood-freezing twist. Equal parts psychological suspense and pure horror, the story plunges readers into an unforgettable winter nightmare.

The quiet town of Sterling Point seems peaceful until a group of hunters accidentally disturbs something that was never meant to be awakened. As a brutal nor’easter descends, the snowstorm brings more than ice and wind—it brings hunger. It brings the Darkness.

For Mitchell Roberts, a rising author returning home after his mother’s death, the storm becomes a harrowing mirror of grief, regret, and the supernatural reckoning that follows.

Trapped by blizzard conditions and shadowed by something unspeakable, the residents of Sterling Point disappear one by one. As the body count rises, Mitchell uncovers his own mysterious connection to the malevolent force ravaging the town on Christmas Eve. To survive, he must untangle a web of local legends, ancient curses, and personal demons before Sterling Point—and everyone in it—is devoured by the darkness.

“Snow Black is my love letter to classic horror and small-town nightmares,” says Erb, an active member of the Horror Writers Association. “I wanted to explore what happens when grief and guilt collide with something truly monstrous—something that doesn’t just haunt people, but consumes them.”

Erb’s masterful prose and cinematic pacing make Snow Black a must-read for fans of Stephen King, Joe Hill, and John Saul. With its atmospheric tension, emotional depth, and relentless dread, the novel redefines the winter horror genre, proving that the coldest stories often come from within. Early readers describe Snow Black as “claustrophobic, haunting, and impossible to put down,” praising Erb’s ability to balance the human and the horrific. It’s a story that seeps under the skin—a visceral, snowbound descent into madness and myth.

Snow Black delivers more than scares; it’s a meditation on loss, legacy, and the monsters we inherit. As the storm rages and the body count climbs, one chilling truth becomes clear: some evils never die—they only wait for the thaw.

The book is now available for preorder. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/6wPEWuC

