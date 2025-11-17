How Public Works Departments Can Use Data to Communicate Budget Needs

Discover ways Public Works Departments can adapt to funding challenges and advocate for essential infrastructure investments.

The most important thing that you can do in incorporating things and getting projects started is communication. ... You need to continuously talk about what is needed and start early.” — Megan Powell

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For local government leaders and public works professionals alike, the message is clear: Data is not just for tracking, it’s for advocating.In public works departments, aligning priorities with available funding is a constant challenge. Whether it’s road repairs, stormwater improvements, or facility upgrades, the demand for infrastructure investment often outweighs the available budget. But with the right data, systems, and communication strategies, public works professionals can better advocate for what their communities need.This topic is especially relevant now, as many state and local governments begin a new fiscal year in the coming weeks. This critical window presents a unique opportunity for public works departments to reflect on past performance, reassess unfunded projects, and re-engage in conversations with budget teams.In a recent conversation, Shannon Moore, Director of Finance Services at WithersRavenel, and Megan Powell, Funding Team Leader (North Carolina), offered a blueprint for how public works departments can successfully communicate their budget needs to local government finance leaders.Through our research, we have developed key recommendations and takeaways for using public works data to support budgeting and funding discussions.

