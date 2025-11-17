Submit Release
Deceased Hunter Found in Manchester

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Adam Cheney
603-271-3361
November 17, 2025

Manchester, NH – On November 15, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by NH State Police Dispatch of a deceased hunter that was found in the woods off Dunbarton Road in Manchester.

Conservation Officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the hunter, whose name it being withheld until family notifications can be made, had harvested a deer and was retrieving it from the woods and suffered a medical emergency. The hunter was found by a family member who went looking for him after he had not returned home that evening. The investigation remains ongoing.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Manchester Fire Department and the Manchester Police Department.

Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to always leave an itinerary with someone when recreating in the woods.

