Dexa Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Security in Drone Delivery Operations

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexa, an FAA-certified aviation company pioneering autonomous drone delivery, has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This major milestone validates that Dexa’s data security, privacy, and operational processes meet the same rigorous standards upheld by the largest technology and logistics companies.

The year-long audit confirms Dexa’s commitment to protecting customer information and maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance across its drone-based delivery network and Dexa NOW app. SOC 2 Type II compliance is a key requirement for many enterprise-level retailers, healthcare systems, and government organizations, opening doors for Dexa to partner at scale while maintaining the agility and innovation of a small, U.S.-built business.

“Safety has always been at the heart of what we do on the ground, in the air, and now in our customer systems,” said Beth Flippo, CEO of Dexa. “As a Part 135 FAA-certified air carrier, we take compliance seriously, and achieving SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that our digital operations meet the same high standards as our flight operations. This is a defining achievement for our team and aligns Dexa with some of the biggest names in the industry, proof that small businesses can lead in innovation, safety, and trust.”

Dexa’s SOC 2 certification strengthens its leadership among FAA-approved drone carriers and sets the stage for expanded retail and government partnerships across the U.S.

Dexa is an FAA Part 135-certified drone logistics company revolutionizing last-mile delivery through autonomous aircraft built and manufactured in the United States. By combining technology, safety, and sustainability, Dexa enables retailers to deliver faster, safer, and smarter, reviving Main Street through innovation.

