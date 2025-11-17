Mojo’s Energy & Focus Gummies Now Available Nationwide at GNC

Mojo GNC Billboard

Mojo launches nationwide in GNC with its Energy & Focus Gummies, bringing clean, science-backed performance to consumers across the U.S.

GNC is a major moment for us. They have built decades of trust with consumers and partnering with them helps us share Mojo’s mission to help people unlock their potential through nature and science.” — Peter Reitano, Co-founder of Mojo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mojo™, the award-winning functional gummy brand pioneering the future of natural performance, is now available nationwide at GNC stores across the United States.The brand’s flagship Energy & Focus Gummies, now in Extra Strength Strawberry Tangerine and Pomegranate Hibiscus, deliver clean, sustained mental energy, sharper focus, and flow-state clarity without caffeine jitters or a crash.Formulated by its in-house science team and backed by top cognitive science funds focused on human performance, Mojo blends functional mushrooms, adaptogens, and nootropics to support neurotransmitters tied to motivation, energy, and mood. Each gummy is designed to help users feel clear-headed, focused, and in control all day long.“GNC is a major moment for us,” said Peter Reitano, co-founder of Mojo. “When you think of health and science-backed supplements, you think of GNC. They have built decades of trust with consumers, and partnering with them allows us to share Mojo’s mission, helping people unlock their full potential through nature and neuroscience, with more people than ever before.”Mojo is one of the fastest-growing functional gummy brands in North America. Unlike purely caffeine-based energy products, Mojo uses natural nootropics and functional mushrooms to fuel focus, attention, and motivation, delivering both short-term benefits and long-term cognitive support. With a loyal online following and growing retail presence, Mojo’s entry into GNC expands its footprint in the rapidly growing focus and productivity category. Every product is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made in the USA.Consumers love Mojo not just for how it works, but how it feels. Each gummy delivers clean, noticeable results, helping people feel sharper, calmer, and more in control without jitters, crashes, or sugar spikes. With flavors like Strawberry Tangerine and Pomegranate Hibiscus, Mojo turns daily focus into a ritual you actually look forward to. Powered by functional mushrooms and adaptogens, nature’s brain-boosting superfoods, Mojo is the perfect fit for health-conscious consumers, gym-goers, busy parents, professionals, creators, and students who want to improve their productivity and perform at their best naturally. Just one gummy replaces your morning energy drink, afternoon coffee, or pre-workout.About MojoMojo is a functional wellness brand combining neuroscience, nutrition, and nature to help people unlock their full potential. Backed by leading cognitive science investors, Mojo’s award-winning gummies include Energy & Focus, Sleep, Beauty (Glow), and Libido, each designed to help people feel and perform their best naturally.Mojo’s Energy & Focus Gummies are now available at GNC locations nationwide and online at gnc.com and mojo.shop.

Mojo’s Energy & Focus Gummies

