Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of November 17, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Budget



On Tuesday, November 18, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Congressional Budget Office."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, November 18, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "The Future of College: Harnessing Innovation to Improve Outcomes and Lower Costs."

On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "E-Verify: Ensuring Lawful Employment in America."

On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "From Classroom to Career: Strengthening Skills Pathways Through CTE."

On Friday, November 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, November 18, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a markup of 28 bills.

On Tuesday, November 18, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Innovation with Integrity: Examining the Risks and Benefits of AI Chatbots."

On Thursday, November 20, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Daylight and Destinations: Examining Time, Travel, and Tourism."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, November 18, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "The Future of Deposit Insurance: Exploring the Coverage, Costs, and Depositor Confidence."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, November 19, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee and the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a joint hearing titled, “No Exit Strategy: Burma's Endless Crisis and America's Limited Options.”

On Thursday, November 20, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Export Control Loopholes: Chipmaking Tools and their Subcomponents.”

On Thursday, November 20, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “President Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern—CPC”: a serious, well-founded wake-up call.”

On Thursday, November 20, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Democracy in Peril: the Fight for Free Election in Honduras.”

Homeland Security

House Administration

Judiciary

H.R. 4638, the Bill to Outlaw Wounding of Official Working Animals (BOWOW) Act (Calvert)

H.R. 5713, the Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act (Gill)

H.R. 4711, the Rapid Expulsion of Migrant Offenders who Violate and Evade (REMOVE) Act (Nehls)

H.R. 2189, the Law Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act of 2025 (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 2675, the Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act of 2025 (Cline)

H.R. 1109, the Litigation Transparency Act of 2025 (Issa)

H.R. ____, the NDO Fairness Act (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 988, To amend title 36, United States Code, to move the place of incorporation and domicile of the National Woman’s Relief Corps to Illinois, to move the principal office of such Corps to Murphysboro, Illinois, and for other purposes (Bost)

On Thursday, November 20, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security and the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a joint hearing entitled “Securing Global Communications: An Examination of Foreign Adversary Threats to Subsea Cable Infrastructure.”On Wednesday, November 19, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing titled, “Taking Stock of the STOCK Act.”On Tuesday, November 18, the Committee on Judiciary will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Enumeration or Estimation: Why Inaccurate Census Results Hurt American Citizens."

On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "Restoring Law and Order in High-Crime U.S. Cities."

On Thursday, November 20, the Committee on the Judiciary will hold a full committee hearing called "Member Day."

Natural Resources

H.R. 338, the Every Drop Counts Act (Costa)

H.R. 1514, the Mississippi River Basin Fishery Commission Act (Ezell)

H.R. 3756, the Fighting Foreign Illegal Seafood Harvests (FISH) Act of 2025 (Crenshaw)

H.R. 5699, the Fisheries Data Modernization and Accuracy Act of 2025 (Rutherford)

H.R. 4276, To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations, and for other purposes (Case)

H.R. 5515, the Indian Trust Asset Reform Amendment Act (Hurd)

H.R. 5682, To take certain land in the State of California into trust for the benefit of the Pechanga Band of Indians, and for other purposes (Issa)

H.R. 5696, the Strengthening Tribal Real Estate Authority and Modernizing Land for Indigenous Nation Expansion (STREAMLINE) Act (LaMalfa)

Rules

On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:On Wednesday, November 19, Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

On Monday, November 17, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

S.J. Res. 80, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Integrated Activity Plan Record of Decision’’ (Sen. Sullivan)

H.J. Res. 130, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Buffalo Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment’’ (Hageman)

H.J. Res. 131, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program Record of Decision’’ (Begich)

H.R. 1949, the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2025 (Pfluger)

H.R. 3109, the REFINER Act (Latta)

H. Con. Res. 58, Denouncing the horrors of socialism (Salazar)

H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act of 2025 (Stefanik)

H.R. 5107, the Common-Sense Law Enforcement and Accountability Now in DC Act of 2025 (Clyde)

Select Committee on China

Small Business

H.R. 5763, the Main Street Parity Act (Williams)

H.R. 5788, the 504 Program Risk Oversight Act (Tran)

H.R. 3496, the Northern Mariana Islands Small Business Access Act (King-Hinds)

H.R. 5764, the AI for Mainstreet Act (Alford)

H.R. 5784, the Artificial Intelligence Wisdom for Innovative Small Enterprises (AI-WISE) Act (Scholten)

H.R. 5778, the Improving SBA Engagement on Employee Ownership Act (McIver)

H.R. 4305, the Destroying Unnecessary, Misaligned, and Prohibitive (DUMP) Red Tape Act of 2025 (Wied)

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, November 19, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "Predatory Pricing: How the Chinese Communist Party Manipulates Global Mineral Prices to Maintain Its Dominance."On Tuesday, November 18, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, November 20, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Made in the USA: How Main Street is Revitalizing Domestic Manufacturing."

On Thursday, November 20, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Improving Outcomes for Disabled Veterans: Oversight of VA’s Medical Disability Examination Office.”

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, November 18, the Subcommittee on Work and Welfare will hold a hearing called "Leaving the Sticky Notes Behind: Harnessing Innovation and New Technology to Help America’s Foster Youth Succeed."

On Wednesday, November 19, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Modernizing Care Coordination to Prevent and Treat Chronic Disease."